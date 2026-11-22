Image: The White House

Article 5 is collective defence. What remains unclear for Ukraine is who exactly this collective would consist of, how it would defend us, and whether it would be prepared to repel the aggressor. The answers must not simply be words, however eloquently they may sound, that ‘of course, nobody will abandon you.’ This must be on paper. So far, I have not seen such commitments on paper. President Zelenskyy, Kyiv Independent, 21 November 2026

It has been a hectic week for those who follow the war in Ukraine closely.

Ukraine dropped the road deck of the Kerch Strait Bridge into the sea, and expanded the war to the Baltic with the first drone strikes on Kaliningrad. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also revealed a two-month long counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region that turned a planned Russian operational envelopment into a Russian defeat.

Two Russian cruise missiles and a drone came down on Polish soil this week during one of the heaviest Russian bombardments of Ukraine since February 2022. This occurred as President Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen and Europe’s leaders gathered in Berlin. While all this is happening, Ukraine is waiting on written commitments for the security guarantees it has been promised.

In the Pacific, the world watched the first meeting of the American, Chinese and Russian leaders. It produced a photograph and nothing else.

Welcome to my weekly update and Big Five reading recommendations.

Ukraine

Kerch Bridge seems to be missing a span. Image: @NOELreports

Ukraine Attacks Kaliningrad. For the first time in the war, Russia’s aggression has resulted in its westernmost exclave being attacked. On the evening of 21 November, monitoring channels and residents reported explosions, drones and heavy air-defence fire over Baltiysk, home to Russia’s Baltic Fleet, with air-raid sirens sounding across Kaliningrad city. Details about the strike on the fleet base remain sketchy at this stage, and the scale of damage remains unclear. However, the symbolism of a drone attack on a Russian naval base between Poland and Lithuania will not be lost on anyone.

A little earlier, a sanctioned Russian cargo vessel, the Sparta II, which was bound for Kaliningrad, was struck by two drones in the Gulf of Finland. The vessel caught fire as a result of the attack and drifted into Finnish waters.

The Baltic attacks do carry some risk for Ukraine because any drone transiting Lithuanian or Polish airspace to reach Kaliningrad might create a serious incident with NATO members. This is an important point worth noting, particularly given the Polish report this week that Russian intelligence was preparing a false-flag sabotage operation near the Kaliningrad border.

Taken together, the drone attacks against the Russian naval base at Baltiysk and the Sparta II vessel confirm that Ukraine is able to reach out and attack along the full length of Russia’s western periphery, from the Black Sea to the Baltic. Fewer areas that Moscow once considered safe remain beyond Ukraine’s campaign of long-range sanctions. Russia has used the exclave as a forward military platform in its information campaign against NATO; having to defend it against Ukrainian drones now is a reversal in Russia’s fortunes and is something that Ukraine can employ in future negotiations.

Dropping the Kerch Bridge. A wonderful image this week emerged from the Kerch Strait, where Ukrainian forces this week brought down the arch and a span of the road section of the bridge Russia built to tie occupied Crimea to the mainland. The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that the road deck is out of service, no vehicle can cross it, and it will take months to repair. The rail span of the bridge is damaged but remains intact; it has been attacked again during the week.

The bridge attack was conducted in at least two waves of drones and missiles. Ukrainian drones first hit the navigation span on the Sunday night, and a second wave the following night destroyed it outright, dropping the rubble into the only shipping channel beneath. President Zelenskyy confirmed that domestically produced weapons carried the attack, with Neptune missiles striking the railway section and Palianytsia drones targeting the road deck. And with the recent disruptions to Starlink, Ukraine employed it’s a homegrown communications using relay drones to ensure the attack was completed and post-attack battle damage could be assessed.

Flamingo missile about to hit Kerch bridge. Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence

The Unmanned Systems Forces identified the units involved, including operators from the 414th “Magyar’s Birds” Brigade, alongside the SBU. The structure is a logistics artery to the Russian military’s Crimean grouping and a potent symbol of Putin’s illegal annexation of Crimea. That this attack occurred just before Putin’s meeting with Xi and Trump in Shenzhen was a welcome bonus, signalling (if it was necessary) that Russia is quite unworthy of being described as a “world power”.

With the road deck dropped into the water, Russia is now more reliant on the rail line and the long land corridor that runs through occupied Zaporizhia and Kherson. Ukraine has spent all of 2026 undertaking a mid-strike campaign against these land routes, as well as sea routes to Crimea, so Russia’s hold on Crimea is weakening. Whether that presages a major military campaign against Crimea, or just holding Crimea at threat is part of Ukraine’s larger negotiating strategy, remains to be seen.

Regardless, seeing the illegal and much-hated Kerch Bridge dropped into the sea this week was a morale raiser for Ukrainians and their many supporters around the world. And in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian president has stated that if Russia rebuilds the bridge, Ukraine will re-drop it into the sea again.

Operation Bear Trap – Another Ukrainian Counteroffensive. The year is ending strongly for Ukraine’s ground forces. Details have just emerged of yet another successful Ukrainian counteroffensive. On 20 November, under two-month media blackout, Ukraine’s 475th Separate Assault Regiment, known as Code 9.2, revealed Operation Bear Trap in northern Kharkiv Oblast. The operation recovered 14 settlements and close to 200 square kilometres of territory around Vilkhuvatka and Velykyi Burluk. The offensive was executed to contain and destroy a Russian offensive that the Russian Army had called Bear’s Claw. This Russian operation had aimed to envelop a Ukrainian grouping of some 2,000 troops and seize roughly 500 square kilometres.

As the regiment has described it, the operation followed a similar operational method to Operation Vivaldi earlier this year, if at a slightly smaller scale.

First, shaping operations were conducted to degrade Russian drone operations and destroy their tactical and operational logistics and C2. Then, a deception plan was executed that employed a mounted frontal attack – accompanied by a screen of FPV, Vampire and Mavic drones – and which was designed to fix Russian front-line forces and deceive them about Ukrainian intentions.

This is an old trick, and in military doctrine, is known as a feint. As the 2023 US Army doctrine on tactics notes:

A feint is a variation of tactical deception that makes contact solely to deceive the adversary as to the location, time of attack, or both. The feint leads the enemy into erroneous conclusions about friendly dispositions. Feints are usually offensive in nature and closely resemble an attack; however, they can be executed during other operations. A feint requires engagement with the enemy to give the appearance of the main attack.

While Russian commanders and front-line troops dealt with this feint, the Ukrainian main effort - dismounted infantry infiltrating along the flanks into the rear of the Russian defensive layout - then severed Russian logistic lines and then cleared the pocket created by the Ukrainian envelopment.

The takeaways from this are similar to those I have highlighted in previous weekly updates and articles in 2026. These include:

Ukraine is pioneering evolved offensive manoeuvre techniques which appear to be yielding both tactical and operational outcomes on the ground, including spoiling Russian offensives, adding to the attrition that Russia is suffering in attacks against Ukrainian defensive layouts, and liberating Ukrainian territory.

Mounted operations remain a feasible and viable option in ground operations. However, the shaping operations to enable such activities, and the density of armoured vehicles that can be employed, are quite different to existing Western land operations doctrine.

The tactical and operational shaping capacity of massed drone operations is an essential pre-cursor to successful contemporary ground manoeuvre. While it is in some respects similar to the air-land integration of the Cold War air-land concept of the US military, the difference is that ground forces retain greater control over their ‘air support’ provided by drones, reducing strike latency and feedback for adapting the focus and tempo of operations.

Older capabilities like electronic warfare and artillery remain crucial, even if the support they provide has evolved.

Deception is crucial on the modern battlefield. Once again, this is a very old art in military affairs but is something in recent years that military institutions (at least in the West) have de-emphasised in their training, doctrine and resources. And as Peter Singer and I wrote in a report on this topic last year, a “deception gap” has opened up between the military institutions of authoritarian powers and the West that must be addressed. Ukraine has very much internalised this lesson and deception operations appear to be front and centre for all types of offensive and defensive manoeuvre by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Western military forces need to catch up.

Finally, the man on the scene with the gun (to use an old phrase employed by Admiral Wylie in his book Military Strategy, p.72) remains crucial to land warfare. Drones may extend the capacity of land and aerial forces to conduct many different forms of manoeuvre, and reduce friendly casualties, but infantry and other soldiers are still needed (albeit in different ratios to robots) to seize and hold ground.

Coming after months in which the ground story has been one of slow Russian pressure, Operation Bear Trap is another example this year of Ukrainian ground forces seizing the initiative at scale and holding it. The deception plan in Operation Bear Trap that was constructed around a handful of tanks demonstrates that Ukraine has learned to make its scarce heavy equipment do a disproportionate amount of heavy lifting for ground forces. And the mid-range strike capability deployed by Ukraine this year will continue to develop and have a major impact on future ground manoeuvre - in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Image: NATO

Colby Criticises Ukraine’s Deep Strikes. At the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 17 November, the US Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, told allies that Ukraine’s long-range strikes inside Russia had not been effective in bringing the war closer to an end or in blunting Russia’s advances on the front line, and had probably hardened Russian public resolve. Further, Colby urged Ukraine’s supporters to concentrate their support on front-line combat equipment, and he left the meeting before Ukraine’s classified briefing.

The response from European capitals was immediate. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called the assessment “quite a stupid thing” and said the focus belonged on Russia’s strikes, while British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the long-range campaign was helpful and that it was not for allies to tell Ukraine how to fight. The exchange, as Stripes reported, reinforced the already apparent (and widening) transatlantic argument over Ukraine’s war strategy in the same week that the Kerch Bridge strike, and new figures about declining Russian refining capacity, had demonstrated what that strategy can achieve.

Colby’s position can be countered by the fact that cutting the Crimea bridge and forcing refinery outages imposes costs that Putin and Russia are increasingly feeling at home. But the US Under Secretary bases his proposition on a scarcity of munitions, and that the higher priority must be holding the front line in Ukraine. Perhaps, but this would be a very passive strategy and would not generate the kind of strategic advantage Ukraine needs to force Russia into real and enduring strategic concessions.

The Contact Group’s purpose this week was to keep partners focused on air defence and front-line resupply. But the public split between the US Department of Defense and European ministers tells Moscow that those supporting Ukraine disagree about the war’s basic theory of victory. Indeed, it is not clear that the US or Europe even have a view on a definitive theory of victory. Nonetheless, the disagreement is worth even more to Putin than the US president’s social media posts calling the Russian president his friend.

Russian strikes on Ukraine this week. Image: @ZelenskyyUa

Russia Answers Kerch. On the nights of 19 and 20 November, hours after Putin vowed to retaliate for the week’s Ukrainian strikes and a day after he had sat with Trump and Xi in Shenzhen, Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults of the war. Zelenskyy said Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, among them 27 ballistic weapons. In Kyiv the strikes killed at least nine people, damaged three bridges across the Dnipro and cut power, heating and water across several districts, with further casualties and outages reported in nine regions.

Verified strikes on Ukraine’s energy system have now reached their highest level since the full-scale invasion began. UNICEF this week reported that more Ukrainian children were killed or injured between January and October of 2026 than in any of the previous years of the war.

Russian Missiles Land in Poland. Two Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone came down in south-eastern Poland, at Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik nad Sanem and Molodycz this week. Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it a provocation timed to coincide with European exercises then under way for a possible post-ceasefire mission, and NATO described the incident as a grave violation of allied airspace.

Map: Institute for the Study of War

President Trump played down the incidents, saying Putin had been landing drones and “a couple of little missiles, by mistake.” These events unfolded as the Coalition of the Willing met in Berlin on 19 November. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hosted almost 40 delegations and US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to reaffirm a commitment to robust and legally binding security guarantees that would follow a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy described NATO membership by Ukraine as the strongest guarantee available, and Kushner signalled Washington was open to protection modelled on Article 5. Yet by 21 November the Ukrainian president said he had yet to see any written commitment setting out how those guarantees would work.

Ukraine Assessment

This week again saw Ukraine’s long range strike campaign compared against Russia’s capacity to attack and terrorise Ukrainian cities. Ukraine demonstrated that it could sever the Kerch bridge, strike Kaliningrad and on the ground, spring a prepared trap in Kharkiv. This indicates that the Ukrainian military is learning faster than the Russians - and is increasingly setting the terms of the deep fight. Russia answered by striking civilians and the grid - and in diplomacy with Trump in China.

The Colby incident at the NATO meeting matters because it exposes American questions about the value of the deep strike campaign that is imposing significant costs on Moscow. The American European disagreement reveals a mismatch in temporal outlooks. Ukraine and its European partners are fighting and planning for a long contest. The US administration however is seeking much shorter-term outcomes through pseudo-summitry and photo opportunities.

Until there are security guarantees on paper, and until the alliance agrees on a broader strategy and theory of victory for defeating Russia in Ukraine, the fighting will continue. And, as Russia’s winter campaign against Ukraine’s energy system reaches a peak just as Ukraine enters the cold months, this is a pressure point that Putin is betting on when his deep strikes and battlefield attrition have not delivered anything resembling success, let alone a victory.

The Pacific

Image: The White House

The Shenzhen trilateral: a photograph in search of a policy. On 19 November, on the margins of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, President Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held the first trilateral meeting ever conducted between the leaders of the world’s three foremost military powers. Trump told the other two they were “making history,” and the session ran for roughly ninety minutes across Ukraine, Iran and nuclear arms.

The reality was somewhat different. The meeting was, to be frank, a massive nothing-burger. It did not produce any agreement. The Washington Post’s read was that three leaders arrived with three competing visions of international order and left with little consensus, and that the optics flattered Xi and Putin more than a Trump who looked the weaker of the trio on the host’s ground.

For nations in the Pacific region, the meeting had two key implications.

First, the venue of the meeting was a message. Beijing convened the United States and Russia in a Chinese city, under Chinese hospitality, and presented itself as the indispensable broker of great-power order. This is the role that Xi has long sought.

Second, the absence of any substantive outcome messaged Pacific states that the three-way management of global problems remains very aspirational, and that the competition shaping their security remains ongoing. The communique that did emerge, a shared intention to lift oil production and revisit the United Nations alongside talk of reducing nuclear arsenals, was big on ambition and very short on any mechanism to achieve such lofty ambitions.

For US allies in the Pacific like Japan and Australia, the uncomfortable question is whether an American president who prizes direct dealing with Xi and Putin will treat Pacific commitments as fixed or as negotiable. A US administration that views the world as a club of strongmen settling matters among themselves is one that regional democracies cannot afford to count on.

Japan and China Still at Odds. The most interesting bilateral tension in the Pacific this week ran between Tokyo and Beijing. The meeting in Shenzhen featured an awkward encounter between Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, one year on from her parliamentary remark that a Chinese use of force against Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan and warrant collective self-defence.

Over the past twelve months the dispute has moved from diplomatic protest to economic coercion, with Beijing restricting exports of critical minerals to Japanese military end-users and pressing on rare-earth supply in ways that reach well beyond symbolism. At the APEC press conference this week, Takaichi reiterated that Japan’s basic position on Taiwan was unchanged and declined to answer hypothetical questions about intervention, which Beijing treated as short of the retraction it continues to demand.

The strategic significance is that Japan, the keystone of American alliance architecture in the region, is now locked in a sustained coercion contest with China over the precise question of Taiwan contingency planning. Support for Taiwan is an issue that Beijing wants to test and resolve before any crisis. Japan’s refusal to fold to China on this issue is therefore shaping the deterrence environment for other Pacific nations, especially those in the first island chain. The lesson that other countries in the region may draw is that economic interdependence with China does not result in Chinese restraint once the leaders in Beijing are angered.

Russian bomber in Taiwan’s ADIZ this week. Image: @MoNDefense

Russia’s Probe and China’s Silent Taiwan Quarantine Exercise. On 19 November, two Russian military Tu-95 bombers were detected by the Taiwanese entering the Taiwanese ADIZ. The aircraft, which were intercepted and escorted by Taiwanese F-16s, flew through airspace east of Taiwan, and exited the ADIZ northeast of Keelung.

This took place as Taiwan is assessing last week’s silent PLA exercise around the island. A Taipei Times editorial on 20 November published a map this week posted by National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu showing more than 100 PLA Navy and Coast Guard vessels, including two of China’s three aircraft carriers, strung along the first island chain from near Japan to the South China Sea and concentrated around Taiwan.

The deployment was a rare (up until now), unannounced exercise simulating the isolation of Taiwan, larger in ship count and reach than the Justice Mission drills of 2025. It was obviously structured to rehearse keeping American and allied forces out of a Taiwan fight. The Asia Society’s PLA Watch tracked the Liaoning group operating around the Philippines and an emerging maritime logistics model that would sustain such operations further from home. What makes this the significant development of the week is less the peak, which passed in early November, than the character Taipei has given it.

By not announcing the exercise, Beijing practised coercion that has an influence on US and Taiwanese strategic decision-making about engaging China in a crisis. It also shows that China is building options to achieve strategic surprise in the western Pacific.

In a final piece of news from Taiwan, it appears that Chinese balloon season has commenced. Four PRC balloons were detected approaching Taiwan this week, of which two actually crossed the island.

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It’s time to explore this week’s recommended readings.

This week’s recommendations include a good article on the link between professional military education and faster institutional adaptation, a new report on PLA battle readiness, and an article on the rationale behind Chinese expansion of its nuclear arsenal. There are also interesting pieces on the interface of strategy and fortifications, and Pacific alliances and security partnerships.

As always, if you only have time to read one of my recommendations, the first is my pick of the week.

1. Professional Military Education and Adaptation

This piece, published in Military Review, the author examines contemporary professional military education (PME) and how it should be evolved to better support institutional learning and adaptation. To ensure that military institutions are not punished for “technical and organizational sluggishness”, the author proposes a series of measures to update and speed up PME to ensure the institutions they support can learn and adapt at the pace of modern conflict. The full piece can be read here.

2. Expanding China’s Nuclear Arsenal

This article published by War on the Rocks examines the drivers behind the ongoing build up in the number of China’s nuclear weapons. It does so against the context of China’s preparations to take over Taiwan. As the author notes, “if Beijing believes it can now launch on warning of a large-scale U.S. strike and respond proportionally to control escalation in the face of a limited U.S. first strike, it may no longer believe the United States has credible nuclear options to threaten it during an invasion of Taiwan.” You can read the full article at this link.

3. The Readiness of the PLA

A new report published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies this week examined the PLA and its readiness for an invasion of Taiwan – or other large-scale military operations in the first and second island chain in the Pacific. The authors of the report highlight challenges the PLA may face in several areas including command, undersea warfare, logistics, power projection and joint operations. Their report also outlines how the US and its allies can strengthen deterrence and exploit PLA weaknesses. The report is available at this link.

4. Fortification and Strategy

In this article published by Military Strategy Magazine, the author explores the contemporary phenomenon of constructing subterranean facilities and fortifications and what the implications of this are for modern strategy. The author writes that “every successful fortification converts the enemy’s velocity into vulnerability. The fortified strategic complex—the larger system of mutually supporting works, garrisons, supply nodes and doctrinal practices—is designed precisely to manage that decelerated threat.” It is an excellent piece and has an accompanying second part as well. The article is available here.

5. A Mesh of Pacific Relationships

In this piece, published by the Lowy Institute, the authors explore the system of alliances and security partnerships in the Pacific, and how they have changed over time. In particular, the article examines how the older US hub-and-spokes model has evolved into a security architecture that does not only run through Pacific Command in Hawaii. You can read the full article at this link.

Thank you for reading my weekly update!

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