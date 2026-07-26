Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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George Phillies's avatar
George Phillies
8d

One might wonder at what point Ukraine attacks on oil refining and transport will move toward paralyzing the Russian economy. Workers cannot reach their jobs, crops cannot be harvested, supplies cannot reach factories...at some point, like the late-war German economy, matters come to a stop, at first slowly, then rapidly.

The attacks on wildberries in part reflect a bit of firesafety engineering. Oil refineries are designed on the assumption that you have lots of flammable fluids, lots of energy sources, and therefore there will be fires. Oil refineries are therefore designed to contain and extinguish fires.

Wildberries, once set on fire, seem to burn to the ground. They seem to have been designed on the assumption that serious fires were unlikely. By report, one of the issues is the insulation immediately inside the metal walls. By report, the material is a foamed polystyrene; once ignited, it burns rapidly. A second issue is that, to judge from aerial photos, the buildings are extremely large, so fire engines outside the building apparently cannot reach the center areas with water -- hence the use of helicopters for extinguishing fires. There are not that many wildberries targets (Ozon may be next) and a few hits is apparently enough for a target kill, so the effort needed to disable the Wildberries chain may not be large.

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Godzilla's OK Now's avatar
Godzilla's OK Now
7d

Until Americans stop looking at Iran through the lense of the late 1970s and early 1980s they will fail in any negotiation with it and continue to stumble on into violent clashes with Iran and it's proxies. If ever there was a time for ordinary Americans to insist of their politicians that they take a fresh look at the region including their abusive relationship with Israel this would be it. They should entirely rethink their strategy in a region which for several decades has been a miserable failure for them, a source of death and destruction for their armed forces but most of all a venue for unnecessary civilian deaths on a massive scale. Surely ordinary Americans see this inhuman failure of foreign policy conducted in their name over decades and should now do something to bring it to an end.

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