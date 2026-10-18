Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Oct 18

Did you forget the big 5?

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1 reply by Mick Ryan
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Carol Gamm
Oct 18

Thank you. Trump is now, and always has been, a Putin Puppet. Putin owns him. There’s one thing that, we hope, will be on Ukraine’s side: Trump is incapable of learning from history and Putin does not have all of the answers. Bombing campaigns against civilians do not necessarily lead to victory. And here in the US, Meta’s tech tricks could not stop the No Kings demonstrations. Tech oligarchs are making themselves more and more unpopular.

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