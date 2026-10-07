The recent Ukrainian operations demonstrate that manoeuvre is not dead.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine, known as Operation Vivaldi, has been underway for some months now. It has liberated key parts of Ukrainian territory around Lyman, and it has smashed Russia’s attempts to create a northern arm of a double envelopment of the Ukrainian fortress belt.

Importantly, Operation Vivaldi has demonstrated that the Ukrainian organisational reforms to establish Corps are paying off. This, the new technologies underpinning mid-range strike, trial and experimentation in new integrated combined arms tactics and hard battlefield experience, as well as great deception and operational security, have produced evolved forms of offensive maneuver.

The Ukrainians have shown that maneuver is not dead.

You can read more about this issue in this piece about Vivaldi.

As I wrote in my latest weekly update however, key questions now include whether the 3rd Corps can sustain its tempo, as well as what Russian vulnerabilities have been revealed during the operation that can be exploited by other Corps. So, as the fourth phase of Operation Vivaldi continues, we might ask “what’s next?”

This question, as well as the many lessons from Operation Vivaldi, are the subjects of my new discussion with John Amble of the Modern War Institute at West Point. This is an in-depth interview about modern land combat, the tough intellectual work of retuning to the offensive in Ukraine and in historical wars, and what Western military institutions should be learning from this operation.

You can listen to our discussion at this link.

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