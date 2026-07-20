Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Cavcdr66
Jul 20

Congrats! A BIG deal!

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Nancy (South NJ coast)'s avatar
Nancy (South NJ coast)
Jul 20

Congratulations, Dr. Ryan!

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