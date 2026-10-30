Men almost always walk on the paths beaten by others and proceed in their actions by imitation . . . a prudent man should always enter upon the paths beaten by great men and imitate those who have been most excellent.” —Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince, Chapter VI

On February 28, 2026, as U.S. and Israeli forces commenced their military operations against Iran, among the first munitions employed by U.S. forces was a cheap, delta-winged, one-way attack drone, the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS). The Pentagon subsequently acknowledged that the weapon had been derived from a reverse-engineered Iranian Shahed-136.

Within days, Iranian Shaheds were striking cities and U.S. military bases across the Gulf region. Shortly after this Iranian strike campaign began, over 200 Ukrainian specialists deployed to several Middle Eastern countries to help the United States and its Gulf partners destroy those drones using interceptor drones and tactics that Ukraine had developed under Russia’s multiyear bombardment of its homeland.

An aerial weapon designed in Iran, further developed and produced at scale by Russia, copied by the United States, and countered by methods pioneered in Ukraine captures how military learning now occurs rapidly and travels around the world. Almost none of the actors in this chain was the original inventor of the capability it exploited. Each was executing a concept called fast following.

Over the past four and a half years, countries such as Ukraine, Russia, Israel, and Iran have learned how to learn better and adapt faster. At the same time, a global adaptation war has emerged, with an authoritarian learning and adaptation bloc of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea learning and sharing insights into tactics, technology, and strategy faster than has ever been possible before.

This new-era global adaptation environment can be characterized as one with significant concurrency, where intellectual rather than technological innovation is preeminent, and where new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and social media have sped up and compressed learning cycles. And while all participants in this adaptation war have imperfect insight into their adversaries—and learning can be unevenly distributed between military services and nations—the modern adaptation environment is transforming force generation, force structures, the employment of military forces, and the development of national security policy in peace and war.

The deliberate custom of observing an innovation proven by someone else and then copying, improving, and fielding it at speed—is now a core competency for military institutions.

There is a large body of literature that covers learning and adaptation in military institutions, in both war and peace. But in much of the literature there is an implication that the best learning and adaptation systems are those that move first and fastest on the battlefield and in the strategic realm. And while that is often the case, there is a complementary approach that can also be effective in peace and war: fast following.

The central argument of this report is that fast following—the deliberate custom of observing an innovation proven by someone else and then copying, improving, and fielding it at speed—is now a core competency for military institutions. Western military institutions have invested heavily in innovation units, experimentation, and technology development. Far fewer have built a deliberate and systemic capacity to fast follow. The adversaries of the West, individually and collectively, have.

The report proceeds in six parts. The first examines the theory of fast following in innovation literature and the purpose of its application in military institutions. Part two explores historical examples of fast following in war. The third part examines how Ukraine and Russia have fast followed each other from the full-scale invasion of February 2022 through to mid-2026.

Part four examines how fast following has spread beyond Ukraine, to the 2026 war in Iran and the wider Middle East, and part five examines the Western Pacific, where Australia, China, Japan, North Korea, and Taiwan are studying and emulating the lessons of recent wars. The report concludes with an assessment of what these new cases reveal and recommendations for the United States, Australia, and other Western military institutions on how they might better institutionalise fast following and use it to generate military advantage.

You can read the full report at this link.

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