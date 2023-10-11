Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
Oct 11, 2023

Brilliant work, Mick! It is so often forgotten the psychological, morale, and team building preparation and healing that needs to be undertaken for any organization to be effective, let alone the military. In this way the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

Unfortunately in the US, we see the after effects of not carrying out these functions well, not that the US military does out try. We also now see this false bravado from those in the right who decry these ideas as being “woke” and “soft.” Yet those with that attitude never have had to serve or faced such privations. How does one get through to such people who have reached levels of decision making?

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