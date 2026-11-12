Unmanned Systems Forces are preparing for a mission (Photo supplied)

In 2026, I have invited a group of experts who research topics such as military strategy, drone warfare, the war in Ukraine, military transformation, and the security situation in the Pacific to write guest articles for Futura Doctrina. Today, Dr Oleksandra Molloy, an Australian-Ukrainian expert on uncrewed systems and drone operations, contributes a terrific article on the organisational impacts of drone warfare. Oleksandra’s biography is at the bottom of the article. Her experience and publications in Ukraine, Europe, and Australia sees her well placed to write on current developments in drone warfare, and in particular, recent organisational reforms resulting from the absorption of large numbers of drones into the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Enjoy!

Technological advances alone are insufficient without commensurate organisational adaptation. Ukraine’s case shows the potential, and urgency, of such reform.

The rapid proliferation of uncrewed and autonomous systems across air, land, and maritime domains (collectively ‘UxS’) is reshaping modern warfare and challenging the need for a fundamental reassessment of military force structures, capability priorities, and institutional readiness. Russia’s war against Ukraine demonstrates that the effectiveness of UxS is determined not simply by technological sophistication, but by how rapidly military organisations can adapt, integrate new capabilities, and translate battlefield experience into operational advantage. Crucially, the major transformative lesson from modern warfare for militaries may not be technology, such as drones, but rather the learning and adaptation systems in a rapidly changing world.

In the recent Lowy Institute article, Maj Gen Mick Ryan identifies, interrelated levels of military adaptation – political tactical, and strategic. The latter is the central focus of this article. Strategic adaptation is seen as the institutional requirement, where the armed forces must be capable of rapidly adjusting their force structure to accommodate the widespread integration of uncrewed systems. Different missions and operational environments require different combinations of crewed and uncrewed capabilities, rather than a universal force-design solution. One size will fit none.

Strategic adaptation must begin before a conflict, not in response to it. This should be consistent with the organisational culture, leadership and war adaptation processes developed in peacetime. For example, this transformation may necessitate changes to existing force structures, including the establishment of dedicated UxS and counter-UxS units across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as their reserve components, to strengthen operational readiness and adaptability in an increasingly unmanned battlespace.

From an organisational perspective, the evolution of UxS capabilities represents a broader transformation in military institutions and challenges how military organisations should be restructured to employ, sustain, and continuously adapt uncrewed and autonomous systems as the character of warfare evolves. Most armies remain organised in single-domain branches (e.g. infantry, armour, artillery, engineers, signals) that integrate new technologies as add-ons. Likewise, navies and air forces treat drones as adjuncts of their existing fleets and squadrons. The sheer volume and diversity of UxS now in play – from soldier-carried quadcopters to networked loitering strikes – means that without structural change, these platforms will either be under-used or add to organisational confusion. “Army vulnerabilities are structural as much as technical.” as noted by Maj Gen Mick Ryan.

In this context, many militaries are asking whether and how to reorganise, from autonomous command and control to drone and counter-drone attacks. This article examines why an organisational restructure is needed, what leading cases (like Ukraine) have done so far, how other countries are adjusting, where gaps remain, and how should military organisations adapt further.

Why is Organisational Restructuring Necessary?

The rapid evolution of uncrewed systems in Ukraine demonstrates that their effectiveness depends not only on technology, but also on how military forces organise, command, train and sustain them. As UxS increasingly shape reconnaissance, strike, logistics and electronic warfare, alongside the growing threat they pose to deployed forces, an ad hoc or platform-focused approach is insufficient. The establishment and expansion of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) illustrate the value of institutionalising specialist expertise, developing purpose-built formations and integrating uncrewed capabilities into wider operations (see Figure 1).

USF preparations for the drone flights (Photo supplied)

My recent Australian Army Research Centre (AARC Occasional Paper, Drones in Modern Warfare (2024–2026): Lessons from Ukraine, examines the implications of uncrewed systems for military capability, force design, and preparedness. Importantly, it highlights that the key lesson about drone war in Ukraine is not about drones, platform, hardware (although these are remarkable) but the adaptation cycle that produces, tests, improves, replaces, and scales them. Ukraine has shortened the distance between identifying a frontline problem and fielding a workable solution through sustained feedback between operators, developers, and manufacturers. This iterative process, identifying a requirement, prototyping, deploying, evaluating, and refining, is itself a significant military innovation. It depends on people, organisational arrangements, doctrine, training, industrial responsiveness, and the continuous integration of operational lessons. Integrating uncrewed systems is as much an organisational and workforce challenge as a technological one. Ukraine continues to develop dedicated UxS elements at platoon, company, battalion, regiment, and brigade levels. These changes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) underscore the need to embed both UxS and counter-UxS functions in formal force structures.

Militaries globally are also considering how to institutionalise autonomous capabilities. For example, reported US Army initiatives such as the US Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command (FASCOM) intended to inform force design, concepts, personnel and acquisition, and proposals for an Autonomous Warfare Command (AutoWarCom) to address joint-level integration and employment. The US approach is known as a ‘fast-following’, which is understood as a “deliberate practice of letting another party (or an adversary) absorb the cost and risk of a new idea, then copying and improving it faster than they can”. NATO’s Future Force Study is using the conflict in Ukraine to inform future force design.

This initiative represents a structured, evidence-led effort to translate observations into testable hypotheses, then stress-tests them through analysis, wargaming, modelling and simulation, and specialist engagement. The outcome is a set of coherent options with clear assumptions and trade-offs, which help leaders shape a future force that is resilient, adaptable, and credible under pressure. This is a vision. The practical outcomes are yet to be seen.

Other allied militaries are pursuing different organisational approaches to integrating UxS, shaped by their operational requirements, existing force structures, resources, and strategic priorities. These range from establishing dedicated UxS formations and commands to embedding capabilities within conventional units, developing specialised maritime systems, and pursuing multinational capability development and procurement initiatives. However, these approaches are not directly transferable across military organisations, nor does the establishment of new units necessarily indicate operational maturity. The effectiveness of organisational adaptation should instead be assessed by a military’s ability to employ UxS at scale, operate effectively in contested electromagnetic environments, integrate capabilities into command-and-control architectures, sustain operations despite high equipment attrition, and rapidly adapt to evolving adversary tactics and countermeasures. Collectively, these developments underscore four interrelated drivers of organisational adaptation.

First, the accelerating tempo of combat operations is compressing decision-making cycles. Persistent surveillance, near-real-time target acquisition, and increasingly responsive strike capabilities are reducing the time available between target detection, identification, and engagement. Concurrently, electronic warfare (EW) and counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UxS) operations are intensifying competition across the electromagnetic spectrum, disrupting communications, degrading sensor performance, and demanding rapid tactical adaptation. Traditional, hierarchical command structures may struggle to maintain operational responsiveness when time-sensitive decisions require approval across multiple command echelons.

Addressing this challenge requires more than the decentralisation of authority; it demands clearly defined command relationships, delegated decision-making authority, interoperable command-and-control (C2) systems, and the ability to act on time-sensitive intelligence while maintaining effective command oversight and operational coherence. Recent US Army doctrinal and force-development initiatives reflect this imperative, incorporating lessons from Ukraine to strengthen decision-making agility, tactical adaptability, and responsiveness across the force.

Second, the increasing scale of uncrewed warfare and high rates of equipment attrition are fundamentally reshaping the economics of combat power. Relatively low-cost UxS can generate disproportionate operational effects against personnel, armoured vehicles, logistics infrastructure, and high-value military assets, challenging traditional assumptions about cost, capability, and force survivability. Their military utility is determined not only by individual platform performance, but also by the capacity to produce, deploy, sustain, replace, and continuously adapt these systems at scale. This shift exposes vulnerabilities in force structures heavily dependent on limited numbers of sophisticated, high-cost platforms, particularly when they lack sufficient affordable, attritable capabilities and the industrial capacity to replenish losses during prolonged, high-intensity operations. Consequently, force design must increasingly account for the balance between technological sophistication, affordable mass, operational resilience, and sustainable combat power. An Australian parliamentary inquiry similarly highlighted the strategic potential of high-volume, low-cost technologies and the risks associated with excessive reliance on small inventories of expensive military platforms.

Third, the effective employment of UxS demands seamless integration across military services, operational domains, and warfighting functions. Uncrewed systems increasingly contribute to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), targeting, fires, force protection, logistics and maritime operations, while countering adversary UxS requires the coordinated employment of sensors, electronic warfare (EW), command-and-control (C2) systems, and kinetic and non-kinetic effects. These capabilities cannot achieve their full operational potential when developed or employed in isolation across land, air, and maritime forces. For example, a UxS operated by one formation may identify a target within another formation’s area of operations, while engagement requires assets controlled by a separate command.

Effective integration therefore depends on interoperable C2 architectures, clearly defined command relationships, coordinated targeting procedures and the ability to connect sensors, decisionmakers, and effectors across organisational boundaries. Lessons from Ukraine reinforce the importance of integrating UxS with artillery, intelligence, and EW capabilities to generate coordinated operational effects. They also demonstrate that technological superiority alone cannot compensate for fragmented command structures, inadequate interoperability, or deficiencies in operational coordination.

Finally, lessons must be converted into institutional change at operational speed. UxS technology, countermeasures and tactics evolve rapidly, making lengthy procurement and doctrine cycles poorly suited to the pace of battlefield adaptation. Organisations need formal mechanisms to capture operational feedback, test new concepts, update training, and doctrine, and adjust equipment and force structure accordingly.

These pressures make organisational reform a warfighting requirement rather than a technology-modernisation option. Military organisations need both specialist UxS organisations capable of developing tactics, integrating emerging technologies and generating concentrated effects, and appropriately equipped conventional formations with organic access to drones, counter-UxS systems, electronic warfare, and technical support. Clear command relationships, sustainable training pipelines, adaptable procurement, and close industry engagement are essential to make these capabilities effective at scale.

Ukraine’s Organisational Adaptation: Institutionalising Uncrewed Warfare

Since 2022, Ukraine’s force employment has evolved significantly, with the unmanned component of the Armed Forces developing organically rather than through a single top-down decision. Drone capabilities initially emerged within infantry units to provide situational awareness and immediate tactical support. In the early stages, individual soldiers often purchased commercial drones themselves to support reconnaissance and targeting. Small quadcopters, such as the Mavic, gave infantry “eyes in the sky,” allowing operators to check terrain and identify potential threats at distances of approximately one kilometre.

Within months, commanders at platoon, company and battalion levels saw the value and began formalising specialist units for ISR and strike purposes. Strike platoons subsequently grew into dedicated drone strike units equipped with FPV systems. At that time, Ukraine already had specialised ISR units, such as artillery reconnaissance with fixed-wing UxSs supporting indirect fires. Artillery was the primary striking arm in 2022, so long-range ISR was largely shaped around artillery requirements. Through 2023, the balance shifted as infantry-centric drone employment expanded, and then specialist units developed into battalions.