“Mick Ryan delivers a startlingly realistic portrait of a Pacific war transformed by AI, robotics, and human innovation. Equal parts military thriller and strategic warning, Pacific Storm combines relentless action with big ideas about the future of conflict.” —M.P. Woodward, New York Times Bestselling author of Red Tide and the Tom Clancy Jack Ryan series

I am proud to announce that the cover of my next book, Pacific Storm, can be revealed here. This new book, which continues the story of White Sun War, will be published by Naval Institute Press in March 2027.

So, here is the cover. I love it, and think the folks at Naval Institute Press have done a magnificent job. What do you think?

What is my forthcoming novel about?

Pacific Storm returns to the world of my first novel, White Sun War.

The story is set two years after the events of White Sun War and China’s failed invasion of Taiwan.

The uneasy peace in the Pacific comes to an end. China launches a much wider war across the Pacific, employing autonomous weapons, space warfare, and strategic deception to stretch the United States and its allies to the breaking point.

A new leader in Beijing has learned from the mistakes of the last war. Rather than launching another direct assault on Taiwan, China embarks on a far more ambitious campaign designed to fracture allied unity, seize strategically vital territory, and push American power back across the Pacific.

As coordinated attacks occur from the Aleutians to Guam and Papua New Guinea, the United States and its allies find themselves confronting a conflict fought across every domain—on land, at sea, in the air, in space, and across the information networks that shape modern societies.

The story takes us with characters – some returning from the first book and some new - from remote Pacific islands and a contested maritime environment to cislunar space as well as military headquarters in Washington and Beijing.

Technology is an important part of the story. Artificial intelligence, space-based capability, uncrewed systems and biological enhancement all play a role. It is also a military techno-thriller about whether even the most advanced forces can learn and adapt fast enough when the next war arrives.

But ultimately, this is a story about people and how they adapt, fight and persevere in the midst of a modern, prolonged, high-technology war in some of the most inhospitable environments on earth.

Soldiers, sailors, aviators, civilians and political leaders all must struggle to adapt to a new era of large-scale and prolonged warfare across half the globe. From the forefront of drone warfare to the front lines in the jungle and all the way to the home front, the 21st century war described in Pacific Storm leaves no one in Pacific societies untouched. Success for the belligerents depends partially on technology.

But leadership, courage, production capacity as well as learning and adaptability are the core elements of building a war-winning strategy.

The story builds on learning from the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East over the past few years, and one of its key themes is learning and adaptation. In many respects, it is a fictional treatment of trends in modern war that I explored in my previous books, War Transformed and The War for Ukraine.

My hope is that the story serves as a catalyst for military and national security institutions to think about the character of modern war, and contemplate new and evolved strategies, leadership models, organisations and technologies.

I can’t wait to share this new story with you in March 2027. In the meantime, the book is available for pre-order at Naval Institute Press, Amazon and other booksellers.

**********

Details: Pacific Storm, hardcover, 320 pages, released 16 March 2027, ISBN 9798899190551. Early Reviews: “Pacific Storm brims with geopolitical machinations and future-conflict intrigue that lends itself well to midnight page-turning. But it is Mick Ryan’s devotion to the characters that populate this world that elevates the novel into must-read territory. Even when fought with drones, AI, and space satellites, war remains an all-too-human enterprise, something Pacific Storm never loses sight of. What a tremendous standalone novel and sequel to White Sun War.” — Matt Gallagher, Dayton Literary Peace Prize finalist and Bestselling author of Daybreak “Pacific Storm scratches that itch of a read you can both enjoy and learn from. Baked into this exciting tale of future war are not just tomorrow’s technologies and threats but also enduring lessons of innovation and leadership.” — P.W. Singer, Bestselling author of Ghost Fleet and LikeWar “Mick Ryan delivers a startlingly realistic portrait of a Pacific war transformed by AI, robotics, and human innovation. Equal parts military thriller and strategic warning, Pacific Storm combines relentless action with big ideas about the future of conflict.” —M.P. Woodward, New York Times Bestselling author of Red Tide and the Tom Clancy Jack Ryan series

**********

For review copies, interviews, or additional information, contact Megan Kellenberger at the Naval Institute Press publicity department at mkellenberger@usni.org

Share