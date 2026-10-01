Technology is advancing so rapidly that new capabilities for drones may emerge even before the procurement cycle for previous-generation equipment is complete. Sometimes the procurement cycle for drones isn't even complete yet, and there's already new technology that surpasses the previous one. Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, September 2026.

It has been clear for some time that the pace of technological development, particularly with drones and AI, has sped up the pace of modernisation in military organisations at war. This has included Ukraine and Russia since 2022. But this potential speed of modernisation has not always been realised in the Western military organisation that remain in peace time settings.

A new initiative in the Pentagon appears to be seeking to change that in the United States military.

In his speech at Quantico in the past few hours, the US Secretary of Defense / War announced the formation of a new four-star combatant command that would be called the Autonomous Warfare Command. This initiative follows the formation of service-level drone organisations by Ukraine and Russia in the past couple of years.

This piece provides an initial assessment of implications, opportunities and challenges of the new command.

Agincourt and the New Command

The Department of Defense issued a two-page memorandum on the establishment of the commandimmediately after the address at Quantico. It outlines several key aspects about the formation of the new command.

Project Agincourt will be established to transition current innovation and drone efforts by the Pentagon into a new Autonomous Warfare Command. The extant Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems (DRPM-UxS) is to lead Project Agincourt.

The new Autonomous Warfare Command “will possess directed manpower, budget, acquisition authorities and create dedicated military career pathways for Officers and Enlisted personnel.”

The Pentagon is to work with Congress to legislate the new Command to have it established by 1 October 2027.

The DRPM-UxS is to develop new acquisition models, which may be rolled into the new Autonomous Warfare Command.

The requirement for faster learning and adaptation is made explicit in the memorandum.

The Autonomous Warfare Command will support extant geographic combatant commands, such as Pacific Command and Central Command.

Opportunities

The most obvious opportunity is the more unified exploitation of new technologies related to autonomous vehicles in the land, air and maritime environments, their sensors, the secure communications links that enable their operation and collaboration with each other and other elements of the joint force, as well as the software layer which collects, aggregates, analyses and exploits the masses of data that drone missions generate. Additionally, there will also be opportunities to speed up and potentially improve the development of a range of counter-drone technologies and organisations.

A second opportunity is for military institutions to close up with defence industry to speed up the closing of the gap between understanding operational problems and development of solutions for those problems. As we have seen in Ukraine, this necessitates not only innovation ‘for the warfighter’ but innovation ‘with the warfighter’. New ways of interaction between lower-level military formations and industrial partners are required (noting that probity and anti-corruption measures are still needed). The pace of war has changed, and so must the pace of interaction between government, the military and industry.

A third opportunity is to provide a model for allies to emulate. While Ukraine has offered the model of the Unmanned Systems Forces for some time, there has (at least until recently) been a high level of arrogance in many foreign military institutions in learning from what they see as an “eastern European issue.” That profound lack of humility, which afflicts many Western organisations, might be overcome with a US model that is seen to learn from Ukraine’s experiences in the establishment and operation of an institution focused on drone development, employment and iteration, as well as the conduct of long-range strike operations.