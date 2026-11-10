Over the period 30 October to 3 November 2026, I conducted my seventh research visit to Ukraine. This article draws on meetings and briefings in Kyiv over that period. The aim of the visit was to continue my exploration of the Ukrainian way of war, with a particular focus on two questions: how Ukraine and Ukraine’s partners learn and adapt, and how the strike and counter-strike competition is evolving.

Three connected issues dominated my meetings in Kyiv: the intensity and sophistication of Russia’s strike campaign, the speed at which both sides are learning and adapting, and the degree to which Ukraine’s response depends on its partners. In each, my interlocutors described a competition in which Russia currently holds an advantage in strategic strike.

This article covers my latest visit to Ukraine, and it concludes with actions that Western military institutions might take to learn and adapt better from this war’s lessons.

But before that, a short insight into the atmospherics in Kyiv.

Atmospherics in Kyiv

Kyiv felt darker, and the people seem more fatigued than they have in any of my six other visits since 2022. The streets were physically darker at night and strewn with generators which were not present on my previous visits. Blackouts were more frequent and air raid alerts more common than I have experienced before.

The Russian strike campaign shapes the lives of everyone in Kyiv, as well as many other Ukrainian cities. For some, the solution has been to move out of the city. For others, lives are planned around when they are likely to have electricity. The Russian terror campaign, and it cannot be described as anything other than that, is the heaviest of the war. Shahed attacks alone have now reached nearly 300 per day across the nation, with ballistic and cruise missile attacks being conducted on top of that. The introduction of large numbers of Geran-4 turbojet Shaheds has complicated interception with many interceptors no longer fast enough for the challenge. This is an urgent development task for Ukraine, and in the meantime, Air Force aircraft are filling the gap to intercept drones.

The lack of Patriot missiles is most keenly felt. This shortfall not only has a physical impact with increased damage to Ukrainian cities and defence industry but also takes a psychological toll on people who feel abandoned by America just as the war had begun to turn in their favour.

Despite this, Ukraine has had many successes in 2026. They have blunted Russian ground offensives, built a major disparity in Ukrainian and Russian casualty figures, and conducted significant Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s energy and defence manufacturing sectors. This had provided hope until recently that the war might be at a turning point in Ukraine’s favour. But the Middle East war’s consumption of interceptor munitions, the Trump deal for Russian diesel, and the reports of American negotiators seeking business deals in Russia while undertaking diplomacy have left a scar on the Ukrainians. The small glimmer of hope the Ukrainians might have felt earlier this year about the war is now dimmer.

War Strategy and the Trajectory of the War

I had several discussions with senior interlocutors about Ukraine’s war strategy. But a larger concern expressed was the lack of a strategy for the war in NATO or among European nations more broadly. The current approach, of supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” is a useful slogan, but not a strategy. The range of NATO initiatives to support Ukraine, while critical to Ukraine’s defence, does not contain a strategic end state with regard to the place of Russia in Europe. This is a crucial shortfall that some I spoke with feel is hurting Ukraine’s war effort.

With regard to the trajectory of the war, one interlocutor posed the following question: has Russia, through its strike campaign and the position of President Trump, achieved a “turning point” in the war that it could not achieve on the ground? This is a reasonable question. However, my view is that it is too soon to tell, despite the grim outlook for the Ukrainians this winter.

Strategic Strike

The Strike Adaptation Gap. It was the assessment of some interlocutors that the modernisation of Russia’s strike systems is occurring faster than the adaptive responses of Ukraine and its partners. This is an adaptation gap in strategic strike, and it will almost certainly widen further if US support is reduced or entirely removed. Ukraine develops its own solutions but needs technological assistance for many of these solutions.

This poses the interesting question of whether this strike adaptation gap demonstrates the limits of Ukrainian adaptability. Partners do help, but closing the strike adaptation gap will depend on Ukraine and its partners moving together at an increased speed of innovation and adaptation.

Ukraine’s Counter-strike Campaign. An important topic I discussed with interlocutors was Ukraine’s long-range strikes on those capabilities that Russia relies on for its long-range strikes against Ukraine. A significant proportion of Ukraine’s long-range strikes target Russian missile, drone and component factories in order to reduce Russian strike capacity. Missiles such as Storm Shadow are key to this campaign. Strikes on Russian aviation, including Su-34 aircraft, and on ballistic missile launchers are also crucial to the counter-strike effort.

An example of this counter-strike campaign was the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Morozov Plant near St Petersburg, which manufactures explosives and solid-propellant components used in Iskander missiles.

Ukraine is also targeting the production of Russian glide bombs and seeking to interfere with how they are employed. Glide bombs are cheap and have been modernised by the Russians. Russia is seeking a better return on investment from its tactical weapons through cheap, massed modernisation. Destroying them at depots and factories is a key part of further degrading Russian ground manoeuvre capacity. Ukraine is also focusing on destroying the aircraft that carry glide bombs.

Trajectory of the Strike Competition. Another subject covered when discussing strike is where the strike and counter-strike competition is heading. It is very hard to predict, because technology is changing fast. One of the biggest challenges for Ukraine is obtaining components and funding to respond to Russian adaptation. Ukraine has the research and development capacity and the manufacturing capacity that air defence needs, but many of the components come from overseas and take time to access.

Over the next two to three months, the Ukrainians expect the intensity of Russian strikes to increase. It may reduce in spring, possibly, if Ukraine’s counter-strike operations are successful, but those operations will take time to have an impact because of the scale of the Russian strike complex. Ukraine’s counter-strike operations are complicated by Russia’s use of mobile missiles, such as the Iskander, which are hard to find, and by the support Russia is receiving from North Korea.

Ukraine’s long-range reconnaissance and strike remains heavily reliant on partners, including for locating Shahed and missile launch positions.

Ground-based Air Defence (GBAD). Interlocutors described an air defence fight shaped by Russian learning. The Russians are constantly learning and adapting in their strike operations, including by broadening the types of munitions they use. The Air Force must therefore provide constant feedback to interceptor manufacturers to keep up with Russian modernisation of missiles, drones and loitering munitions. Waves of missiles and drones also remain a challenge, and these waves are now taking place over a longer period: the record this year was a 32-hour attack. Jet-propelled drones add to the difficulty. Ukraine’s Air Force has established a counter-UAS command in order to oversee “small air defence”.

The shortage of interceptors has operational consequences. Fighters are used to engage jet-powered Shaheds, with manned fighters intercepting up to nine Shaheds in each sortie. The Ukrainians contrasted this with the Middle East, where nations have used multiple advanced missile interceptors against a single Shahed. The contrast in the costs to shoot down Shahed-type drones suggests that interceptor efficiency is a product of learning and adaptation as well as a function of stockpiles.

Ukraine is also adapting its systems with technology inserts. The Franken-SAM project is ongoing. Ukraine is also employing Saab airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

Evolving Ukraine’s Learning System

Learning, adaptation and force development is one of the strategic priorities that the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief outlined in his leadership directive issued in September 2026. He is personally invested in this endeavour and is providing both advocacy and resources for it.

The Ukrainian General Staff is evolving the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ learning system, including how Ukraine blends its own learning with that of foreign militaries, while at the same time studying larger change in modern war. Its principal aim is a strategic approach to learning and adapting doctrine and training that is faster than the enemy’s.

This program of reform has three priorities. The first is to influence leadership training. The second is to build a culture of open discussion and analysis of change on the battlefield and in war. The third is to implement the tasks that flow from lessons, and to measure implementation and outcomes so that it is clear what has changed and whether it is better. The scope covers all services and functions, although some lessons and changes are compartmented. Lessons are intended to influence structures and logistics support as well as doctrine and are designed to have systemic impact rather than simply modernise doctrinal documents.

The system is designed to work at three different levels. At the tactical level it collects information and problems and consolidates and classifies lessons. At the strategic level it reviews issues, prioritises doctrine and organisational changes, directs corrective actions for manufacturers, develops new capabilities and communicates change back to the tactical level. A third level is to support and coordinate with other, non-military organisations, and there has been significant investment over the past year in updating doctrine.

Three other developments in institutional learning bear mentioning. Ukraine has developed a digitised learning system, similar to DELTA, that collects and aggregates all lessons, and it will be implemented at the start of 2027. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are also exploring further changes to the learning and doctrine system to enhance efficiency and create a more unified training and education system that responds to lessons. Military education structures are also being reviewed. Coordination with partners for learning is conducted through the NATO Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC).

Responding to Ukraine Insights

So, what should Western military institutions do?

Ukraine is now in its fifth year of war. It has been studied, briefed and written about at length. Yet there remains a persistent gap in most Western military institutions between observing a war and learning from it. Observation produces slide decks and conference panels. Learning changes how an institution recruits, trains, organises and fights. For countries in Europe and the Pacific, which must prepare for potential high-end conflict while also confronting ongoing authoritarian cognitive warfare and other forms of subversion, that gap is a strategic vulnerability.

What follows are seven imperatives drawn from my experiences and analysis from visits to Ukraine. They are not a technology shopping list. Most concern culture, institutions and people, which is where wars are won or lost long before hostilities break out.

1. Cultivate institutional humility

Recent years have seen multiple surprises for Ukraine, and the West more generally. These include Russia’s failure in the Battle of Kyiv in 2022, Western and Ukrainian expectations ahead of the 2023 counteroffensive, and Israel on 7 October 2023. The common thread is that each included some kind of failure of humility. In each case, military and intelligence communities failed to sufficiently credit the enemy as a thinking, adaptive entity that would do something other than what was expected.

The remedy is not technological. It is red-teaming, and promotion criteria and training that reward officers for expressing doubt about prevailing assessments. It also means training explicitly for a battlespace where enemy intentions remain largely unknown. A military institution trained to expect transparency, or a transparent battlefield, is being prepared for a war that does not exist.

Nations like my own, Australia, have much to catch up on. The Australian Defence Force did not undertake an institutional study of Ukraine until four years after the war began. That is not a resourcing problem. It is institutional arrogance, and it is both unwarranted and unhealthy. An institution that cannot admit it has something to learn from others will struggle to absorb what others have paid so dearly to learn.

2. Translate the lessons for each nation’s context

Ukraine is not a template for the Pacific or even the Middle East conflicts. Differences in culture, geography, politics, infrastructure and weather are substantial, and different nations must ensure that insights from Ukraine are translated for their unique context. Lessons applied without translation are as dangerous as lessons ignored.

Modern war is also larger than Ukraine. It is the combination of insights from history, Ukraine, Iran, the wider Middle East, global strategic competition, and minor conflicts in Africa and Central Asia. What we need is a disciplined method for turning this body of experience into usable insights for the Pacific and other regions of the world.

The question today is what this translation process looks like, and who is doing it and how outcomes are measured for success and failure. Without answers, military institutions risk importing Ukraine’s solutions without understanding the conditions that made them work or dismissing them because their conditions look different.

3. Plan for a long war

Ukraine has shown that wars between major states do not end quickly, and that early plans rarely survive a prolonged contest. Western military and political systems prefer not to think about long wars, and a “short war delusion” predominates, as it did in the First World War, the Second World War and in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The rise of modern operational art and doubts about societal resilience both push planners towards short wars. The risk is exhausting a nation early.

Planning for a long war means planning for mobilisation. Mobilisation is a statement of will. A national plan, not just a military one, signals resolve to allies and adversaries alike. It is also a pathway to generating uncertainty in an adversary, who must wonder what a society is capable of when pressed. And in undertaking this planning for mobilisation, political leaders must appreciate that maximum effort is not the same as sustainable effort in a war: sustainability of all elements of a national war effort over a significant period is crucial.

This mobilisation planning is a societal undertaking that requires societal buy-in. This demands adroit political leadership, as well as courage among politicians to have hard, unpopular conversations with their citizens.

And finally, mobilisation plans must be tested, and they must be capable of being implemented (or at least commence implementation) overnight. Plans must be wargamed, mobilisation authorities need to be encoded in law well before conflicts and military leaders must possess appropriate civil-military integration authorities and processes.

4. Build survivable force generation, sustainment and infrastructure

There is a popular phrase in contemporary military institutions: Fight Tonight. It is a good one, because it gets to the heart of readiness and will. But to fight tonight, military institutions (and their command-and-control mechanisms) must survive tonight. Ukraine has made this plain. Its military forces, leadership and defence industry have had to become survivable and sustainable under constant attack, and that model is worth studying closely.

Logistics and sustainment infrastructure are crucial, yet vulnerable in depth. Patriot batteries dotted around a Polish airfield, the regeneration of Tinian’s airbase, and the sprawling bases of the Pacific War such as Manus Island all remind us that this is an old problem returning with new urgency. Australia needs more infrastructure to expand and disperse the force, creating a twenty-first century form of strategic depth. Deception, camouflage and decoys are a key part of this.

Training systems also need testing. Are they fit and survivable for a wartime posture? How do we balance the needs of a potentially much larger force against the need to provide forces quickly for operations? The answer is more investment across the range of survivability functions for infrastructure, information and people. Protecting the networks and data that sustain a force matters as much as protecting its depots and runways.

5. Establish New Warfighting, Support, Training and Industrial Organisations

Peacetime training modalities often last only as long as it takes for an adversary to evolve in combat. In Scars and Seeds, Serhii Sobko describes how “what worked on training grounds didn’t survive in Chernihiv’s swamps, Bakhmut’s urban cauldron, or in Zaporizhzhia’s open steppes.”

Ukraine has not simply adopted new equipment. It has built new organisations around it, including new corps structures, new headquarters and new training institutions. Western military institutions must do the same: new forms of training institutions and headquarters, as well as different unit structures to account for the large-scale absorption of drones and AI-supported planning systems. Force design must connect and exploit space-based systems, hypersonics, influence operations, autonomy and AI.

The central challenge is the adoption gap, the interval between a new technology appearing and a new mode of employment emerging. Institutional learning and adaptation processes must close this gap. We must also confront the implications of altered human-to-machine ratios across military and national security organisations.

Ukraine also offers a model for collaboration between military units, institutions, government and industry. The Brave1 model is perhaps the best known, and it has become a crucial link between the military and defence industry. By contrast, despite the establishment of some new drone trial units, there has been little warfighting structural reform in most Western military institutions based on the lessons of Ukraine. The question for every leader is what they are doing to think about learning and reform. Structures built for the last war will not be rescued by procuring better technology alone.

6. Nurture Rapid Learning, Adaptation, and Fast Following

Perhaps the most consequential lesson from Ukraine (and this is a lesson relearned) is that advantage is transitory. Every innovation attracts a countermeasure, often within weeks. The side that adapts faster holds the initiative, however briefly.

The capacity to learn and adapt must be built in peace to be exploited in war. This requires resetting risk cultures. Junior and middle ranks need stronger incentives to innovate and to share their innovations, and that implies different promotion paths. In his book, No Time for Spectators, General Martin Dempsey calls this responsible rebellion: initiative exercised within intent, rewarded rather than merely tolerated.

Several initiatives are required for Western military institutions to learn and adapt at the pace of modern war, not the speed of the last war. This includes the following:

Introduce AI-enabled adaptation to more rapidly exploit the gaps between friendly and enemy adaptation cycles.

Ensure defence industry builds with and for military units while collaborating with government.

Understand that both innovation and fast following (copying the enemy) is required to be successful in war.

Build a strategy for balancing innovation with fast following. In an era of transitory advantage, it must be able to do both.

7. Understand the Kind of People Needed for Modern War

The seventh imperative is people. Technology and structure cannot be fully exploited without the selection, training, development and leadership of the right people for the right jobs. Modern war needs people with intellectual humility and insatiable curiosity. It also demands people who can thrive in conditions of both continuous connectivity and in connectivity-denied environments, and who can anticipate surprise and adapt after it. Finally, the conditions of contemporary warfare demand people who understand and can creatively apply disruptive technology.

Ultimately, war needs leaders who give clear purpose to those they lead, because purpose is what sustains units when communications fail and plans collapse. And purpose is a crucial foundation for the implementation of mission command.

Ukraine has had to find and grow such people under fire. Serhii Sobko’s Scars and Seeds has very useful recommendations for how military institutions need to evolve their approach to personnel for modern war, including building deep resilience in all personnel, training and educating for decision-making in uncertainty and ethical complexity, fast-tracking wartime leadership pipelines and implementing evolved leader evaluation methods to suit wartime circumstances.

Whether Western military institutions can recruit and educate people and evolve promotion systems that can find, develop and retain the right people in peacetime is another matter. If they cannot, the finest technology and the most sophisticated organisations will count for little.

Conclusion

That concludes the article on my most recent Ukraine visit. Despite the situation with Russian long-range strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, the Ukrainians have achieved a major outcome on the ground in 2026: Russian offensive capacity has been blunted, and Russian casualties have increased significantly. Russia has only seized 20 per cent of Ukrainian territory (including territory it illegally occupied before 2022), and the majority of Ukrainians remain against peace at any cost.

There remains, in the fifth year of the war, much we must learn from Ukraine. Understanding, translating and adopting lessons from Ukraine, however, requires honesty about what we do not know, a method for turning other people’s wars into military preparation, and the will to act before adversaries gain momentum.

Each of the seven recommendations above should commence implementation now. Ukraine has paid an enormous price to teach these lessons to Western military institutions. It would be a major strategic failure for us to treat the price Ukraine has paid in blood as someone else’s tragedy rather than a vital learning opportunity.

The test for Western military institutions, and for the nations that support them, is simple. What is important is not what institutions may have read about the war in Ukraine, but what they have changed because of how they have learned from it.

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