Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
Jul 19

I note with interest russia’s ‘strategic dilemma’ of not being able to adequately defend a lot of high value targets. I’m no expert on air defence, let alone current russian air defence capabilities but I seriously doub if they can defend even a small number of strategically important facilities. .

Most commentators believe that Moscow has been heavily defended by russian air defense putting this down to Putin’s long standing concern for this capital. Not only doesthe elite live there but public discontent in Moscow is more politically dangerous to him than in the regions. But despite the heavy investment in air defence resources there the Ukrainians have (at least twice and I suspect rather more) managed to successfully strike not only the massive oil refinery in Moscow but also a key logistics facility.

I rather suspect the economics of drone warfare would make it cost effective for the Ukrainians to send 3 times as many drones in a Moscow strike to perform the same amount of damage as they did on one of these strikes.

My feeling is that the only reason 80% of russian oil refineries will be functional in 6 months will be because some of them (presumably the smaller ones or those working at reduced rates) may not be considered as valuable targets as other facilities.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mick Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture