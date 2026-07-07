Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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George Phillies's avatar
George Phillies
Jul 7

Well said!

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Charles Petersen's avatar
Charles Petersen
Jul 8

Does anyone remember John Boyd's once-celebrated OODA loop? The Russia-Ukraine war has shown that Boyd's insight applies not only at the tactical and operational level of conflict, but also at the strategic and even military-industrial levels.

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