Recently, my report on the systemic learning disorder in western military organisations, their inability to learn and adapt quickly from other people’s wars, was published by the Lowy Institute. Long time readers of Futura Doctrina will recognise the theme. I explored a lighter version of the same institutional pathology in my piece last week on the Great Emu War of 1932, which showed an Australian Army that had forgotten, in just fourteen years, everything it once knew about matching force to problem.

This report is the contemporary version of that same argument, applied to the institutions of Western defence today. Key findings in the report include the following:

Western military institutions exhibit a systemic learning deficit that prioritises exploitation of existing competencies over exploration of new solutions. The result is dangerously slow adaptation to battlefield innovations, demonstrated in Ukraine and Iran despite unprecedented access to openly available evidence.

The inability to rapidly implement proven innovations is a failure of organisational culture, of promotion systems that reward conformity over innovation, and of political leadership that fails to demand institutional accountability for learning.

If Western nations are to compete with the new authoritarian learning and adaptation bloc formed by China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, an array of rapid organisational, cultural, technological, and leadership philosophy changes is needed in military institutions, including in Australia.

Below is the introduction to give you a taste for the contents of my report.

Technological advances will not change the essential nature of war. Fighting will never be an antiseptic engineering exercise. It will always be a bloody business subject to chance and uncertainty in which the will of one nation will be pitted against another, and the winner will be the one that can inflict more punishment and absorb more punishment than the other side. But the way punishment gets inflicted has been changing for centuries, and it will continue to change in strange and unpredictable ways. — Max Boot

In 2023, a Russian A-50 airborne early warning aircraft was attacked on the ground at the Machulishchy airbase near Minsk. Located 200 kilometres from the Ukrainian frontline, the Russian Air Force had not imagined, nor prepared for, an attack on this location. In March 2026, a United States Air Force (USAF) E-3 Sentry airborne early warning aircraft, parked in the open at a Saudi Arabian airbase approximately 700 kilometres from Iran, was destroyed during Operation Epic Fury, the American-Israeli campaign against Iran. There was one key difference between these attacks: the USAF had years of warning about the threat, which it did not heed. It demonstrated a lack of learning from other people’s wars.

At the strategic level, an even more recent glaring failure to learn is obvious. The Trump administration has failed to learn the central political lesson from the war in Ukraine: even supposedly much weaker nations in a war have agency. Such belligerents can demonstrate the will to resist foreign military aggression for years, if needs be. This has been the case for over four years in Ukraine and appears to be the case in the Iran war.

The contrast between Western institutional learning inertia and the speed of adversarial learning is one of the defining strategic facts of this decade. Western governments and militaries have been slow to institutionalise the lessons of Ukraine and Iran. Their adversaries have not. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea have built an authoritarian knowledge market in which battlefield insights, from drone employment to electronic warfare, from industrial mobilisation to strategic coercion, flow more rapidly than many Western institutions have acknowledged. When one member of this bloc learns, all of them can learn.

Organisations can exhibit persistent failures to learn. The foundational work of theorists Chris Argyris and Donald Schön distinguished between “single-loop” learning, correcting errors within existing frameworks, and “double-loop” learning, which requires questioning the underlying assumptions themselves. Military institutions are archetypal single-loop learners. They excel at tactical adaptation within doctrinal boundaries but can be structurally resistant to revising core doctrines. Organisations can fall into “competency traps” where they reinforce familiar routines even when those routines no longer serve the environment.

While military units in the West have demonstrated an admirable vigour to learn the lessons of foreign wars, this same energy has not been apparent in their broader military and political institutions. Indeed, mainly because of the speed of change, much of the transformation in war of the past half-decade appears to have eluded defence bureaucracies. This deficit of learning is due to a combination of emphasis on pre-existing ideas, failure to accurately understand what occurs in foreign wars, application of disputed or misleading lessons, and failure to sustain the implementation of useful lessons.

A learning deficit afflicts Western military institutions, including the Australian Defence Force (ADF). This is not a resource problem nor a deficit of relevant information. It is a challenge of organisational culture, individual and institutional humility, leadership philosophies, and political inattention. In an era when war has never been more visible, choosing not to learn is a strategic decision with grave consequences.

This paper contains four sections. The first examines the nature of military learning and why it is so difficult to do well in peacetime. The second and third sections offer case studies in Western learning failure: the counter-drone war and the evolution of offensive operations. The fourth section draws together the analysis into recommendations for the Australian Government and the Department of Defence. The paper concludes with a call for a different kind of institutional leadership, one prepared to nurture “responsible rebellion”.

Four Recent Developments

Four developments since this report was released on 1 June are worth noting.

First, Ukraine’s push to formalise its counter-drone expertise into signed agreements with NATO members, with signatures possible at this week’s Ankara summit, is the kind of rapid, humble, externally sourced learning that my report calls for. The lateness of such an initiative (informal learning began in 2025 but only becomes policy in mid-2026) illustrates the report’s central timeline problem as well as any case study already in the text.

Second, Ukraine has launched an initiative to share technological insights of Russian systems. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in late June launched what they call TrophyLab, which is a platform that gives verified users access to information about Russian weapons systems. Those with access to TrophyLab have access to technical documentation, research, and Ukraine’s analytical assessments of modern Russian weapons.

In Taiwan, the Executive Yuan revived, on 18 June, a NT$210 billion (roughly US$6.6 billion) special bill for domestic drone procurement, after opposition parties had stripped equivalent funding from an earlier defence budget in May. Ministry officials framed the bill explicitly around the pace of change seen in Ukraine, arguing that building asymmetric unmanned capability has become “a race against time” that the ordinary annual budget process cannot keep up with. Whether the bill survives the Legislative Yuan’s committee review, where three rival versions are now competing largely over funding mechanisms, will say a great deal about whether Taipei’s learning translates into funded institutional capability or remains a stated intention.

In Japan, learning has moved further and faster. On 9 June the ruling Liberal Democratic Party approved a target of producing roughly 80,000 military drones annually by 2030, up from around 1,000 a year today, a target its own defence officials describe as directly informed by the operational lessons of Ukraine’s drone war. Tokyo has gone further than simply observing the war: the planned Japan-Ukraine Drone Cluster, reported on 30 June, will bring together Japanese manufacturers, Ukrainian defence firms, universities and research centres to work directly on production, while Japanese firms such as Terra Drone have already begun fielding Ukrainian-designed interceptor drones with Ukrainian units.

While Taiwan is still negotiating with itself over how to pay for the technology to implement its lessons, Japan has moved towards an institutional partnership with Ukraine. Both cases illustrate my report’s central theme: political leadership is necessary to convert battlefield lessons into funded, accountable institutional change, rather than leaving them as widely shared observations.

Postscript: The Adaptation Gap Is Not Only a Western Problem

Since the report went to print on 1 June, events inside Russia have added a wrinkle to my argument that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea form a fast-learning authoritarian bloc set against a slow-learning West. While that thesis remains broadly correct at the level of strategic and industrial learning, it understates how badly one member of that bloc, Russia, is now losing its own tactical adaptation battle against Ukraine over the skies of its own territory.

Throughout June, Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign hit the Kapotnya refinery in Moscow twice within a week, on 12 and 18 June, despite that refinery sitting under some of the densest air defences in Russia. On 18 June alone, Russia claimed to have destroyed 555 drones nationwide, roughly 180 of them approaching Moscow, and drones still reached the target both times. By early July, Ukrainian forces had struck the Omsk refinery in western Siberia, roughly 2,500 kilometres from the border, Russia’s single largest refinery and previously considered well beyond effective reach. Carnegie’s ongoing analysis of the campaign concludes the contest has become a straightforward race between the rate of Ukrainian strikes and the rate of Russian repair, and that Kyiv is currently winning it. Fuel rationing, petrol station queues and regional shortages have spread across more than twenty Russian regions, with Crimea hit hardest. Today, CNN reports that nearly every Russian region is affected.

This matters because it supports the report’s core argument. Russia’s air defence and repair institutions are demonstrating exactly the single-loop pathology the report describes in Western militaries: reinforcing familiar countermeasures, layering additional Pantsir systems onto rooftops, rather than fundamentally rethinking how a modern, distributed, low-cost drone threat needs to be countered at the doctrinal level.

Putin’s own admission, in a rare moment of candour, that the strikes are creating fuel “shortages“ is as clear a signal of an unresolved adaptation failure as anything documented in the report’s Western case studies. The authoritarian learning bloc, in other words, is not uniformly fast. It is fast where the political leadership demands accountability for results, such as Russian offensive drone and missile production, and slow where it does not, such as home-territory air defence.

Unsurprisingly, this ‘uneven learning’ was one of the characteristics of the ongoing Adaptation War that I examined in a previous report, where I wrote that:

Military institutions, and the different agencies in a nation’s security apparatus, rarely compromise a monoculture. For example, the services within each military organization possess their own cultures and even sub-cultures. As Mansoor and Murray have written, “organizations often have subcultures” and that the amalgamation of these subcultures can “run into difficulties when a military faces off against a near-peer competitor.” Different cultures arise within individual organisations, which can provide targetable seams. Therefore, a key vulnerability is that the capacity of learning cultures differs between institutions and nations, and therefore, learning and adaptation is uneven. Uneven learning is the start point for vulnerability assessments.

Conclusion

Taken together, Moscow’s air defence challenges, Taipei’s stalled legislation, and Tokyo’s new drone cluster are different elements of the same global adaptation war. Nations and their military institutions are all capable of learning, but it is human not technological factors which determine success. What separates Japan’s rapid institutional pivot from Taiwan’s budget stalemate, and both from Russia’s challenges, is whether political leadership is willing to make learning someone’s job and hold them accountable for it.

That is the test my report puts to Western military institutions, and to the Australian Defence Force in particular. The nations, and the militaries, that treat adaptation as a standing obligation rather than an occasional task are the ones setting the pace of this war - and all future ones.

You can read my full report at this link.

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