Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Jul 6, 2025

There are claims that the shipment of arms to Ukraine was unilaterally halted by Elbridge Colby, the Under Secretary of Defense, without the knowledge or consent of higher ups. https://www.theconcis.com/p/the-call-the-cover-up-and-the-colby

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George Hawrysch's avatar
George Hawrysch
Jul 6, 2025

Please do not continue to downplay Russia's on-going path to victory by using scare quotes ("Russian progress)", calling territorial gains "paltry," or citing the "cost" in Russian lives as a mitigating factor. Their battlefield losses, even if tripled, do not change Russia's thinking or behavior -- any more than sanctions or economic hardships do. A square kilometer here, 600 there... These can add up, can speed up, definitely influence morale on both sides. Meanwhile Russia consolidates their grip on the occupied regions, blows up cities, agitates for removing Zelensky and other figures in authority, and -- the worst -- lets time normalize the governing situation. The world gets used to all this, doesn't care anymore... That's true Russian victory.

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