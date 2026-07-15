Over the weekend of 12 July, three American sea drones crept toward a pier at Iran’s Bandar Abbas naval base and blew up a Ghadir class midget submarine sitting in a maintenance cradle. It was the first time the United States had used an armed uncrewed surface vessel in combat. The vessels involved were Saronic Corsairs, a 24 foot, 35 knot one way attack boat with a 1,000-pound warhead and a thousand nautical mile range, built by a company that did not exist five years ago. CENTCOM released footage of the strike a day later, timed to a fresh round of strikes against Iranian coastal defences as the ceasefire with Tehran continued to fray.

Stars and Stripes and Naval Today both described it as a combat first for the US Navy. But anyone who has followed the war in Ukraine will recognise exactly what they were watching. Ukraine has no large navy surface fleet, so from 2022 it built one out of explosives, small boats, remote control kits and outboard motors instead. A detailed timeline of that naval war compiled by the analyst H I Sutton tracks how the campaign has progressed in stages.

The first Magura uncrewed boats appeared off Sevastopol in September 2023, and within weeks they were penetrating the harbour itself, striking the minesweeper Ivan Golubets and the frigate Admiral Makarov at anchor in a combined drone raid on 29 October. The campaign then accelerated sharply through the winter. The corvette Ivanovets was sunk by Magura V5 boats on the night of 31 January 2024, the landing ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk off southern Crimea a fortnight later, and the patrol ship Sergey Kotov was sunk defending the approaches to the Kerch bridge in early March.

Cruise missile strikes on the Sevastopol dry docks the previous September had already seriously damaged a submarine and a landing ship at their moorings. By the time this run of losses was through, Russia had pulled the core of its Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol entirely and dispersed it to Novorossiysk, conceding much of the western Black Sea to a country with no navy. This became known as the Battle of the Black Sea, and it is the clearest demonstration the war has produced that cheap uncrewed boats can defeat a conventional fleet.

Most recently, Ukraine has turned its maritime uncrewed forces against Russian ‘shadow fleet’ ships supporting military forces in Crimea and elsewhere. At the time of writing, under the auspices of Operation Molochka, Ukraine had claimed to have hit or destroyed 116 such vessels in the past two weeks.

American planners have watched the Ukrainian Black Sea campaign for several years. Now they have built their own naval drone for maritime strike missions against Iran – as well as for rescuing downed aviators. This is fast following: observing an adversary or a partner prove a concept in combat, then copying, refining and fielding it once the risk has already been paid by someone else.

The US Military Begins to ‘Fast Follow’

Before examining what the American military has done in Iran, a quick revision of the concept of fast following is in order.

It is a term borrowed from business strategy, where it emerged as a corrective to the once-fashionable idea that being first to market guarantees advantage. Marvin Lieberman and David Montgomery argued in 1988 that pioneering firms can lock in durable leads through technological head starts, control of scarce assets and the switching costs faced by their customers. The evidence told a different story. In a study of roughly 500 brands across 50 product categories, Peter Golder and Gerard Tellis found that market pioneers failed close to half the time, while the early followers who entered soon afterward proved far more likely to survive and eventually lead their categories.

As I noted in my recent article on this topic, a fast follower is not a passive copyist. It lets a pioneer absorb the cost and uncertainty of proving a new concept, watches closely what works and what fails, then enters at speed with a version improved by that experience, often just as the idea begins to scale.

War strips away most of what protects a first mover in business, the patents, the capital costs, the long product cycles, and replaces them with continuous, existential competitive pressure. Michael Horowitz has written that every military innovation carries a limited life span before rivals catch up, and that the financial and organisational capacity to adopt a proven idea, rather than the ability to invent it, is often what decides who benefits from it most.

Business strategists have reached a similar conclusion about their own field. Rita McGrath has argued that sustainable advantage is now the exception rather than the rule, and that transient advantage, brief periods of superiority that must be continually renewed, is the new normal. War makes that condition permanent and raises the stakes attached to it.