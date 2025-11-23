Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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streamfortyseven's avatar
streamfortyseven
Nov 23, 2025

This is a disgraceful and disgusting capitulation to a dictator, it is wholly un-American, and invites further aggression, much as Chamberlain's capitulation to Hitler in 1938 in the Sudetenland did not create "peace for our time." If anything, it ensured that Hitler would quickly try for more, which is precisely what he did - and we got World War II. Trump is a bully, a blowhard, and at base he is a coward. We have managed to get something worse than Biden's weak, timid, and feckless support - we have got chicken-hearted boot-licking of a dictator, and a half-defeated dictator at that. How is it that these kinds of people rise to the fore in American politics today? We need a Theodore Roosevelt, someone who would do the things which command respect, someone with real moral character - instead, it's a choice between Biden Trump, and Harris. Surely we can do better. I hope the Senate puts an end to this nonsense - and that the House reins in Trump and brings him to heel. Enough is enough. More, if you want it - https://streamfortyseven.substack.com/p/donnie-and-stevie-witless-peace-plan

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Philip MINNS's avatar
Philip MINNS
Nov 23, 2025Edited

Thanks for this timely and welcome post.

It is painful for a European citizen who is a fervent supporter of Ukraine to read the statement released yesterday by leaders of the EU+.

Not wishing to be too pedantic, it is first of all curious that this statement should bear the letterhead “European Council “ . It is much more than that with the leaders of the UK, Canada, Norway and Japan endorsing it. The Europeans must find a way of signalling to the world that Europe is at the head of a much larger coalition than just the EU. Why not say “the EU+” from now on ?

Secondly, was it really necessary to “welcome” continued efforts by the USA… when it would have surely been enough simply to “acknowledge” these efforts?

And thirdly, why is there no mention of the fact that the 28 point plan requires Ukraine to make huge concessions while demands on Russia are non existent ?

Mealy mouthed European statements of this kind will impress neither Trump nor Putin. The EU + should be far more forceful from now on in both word and deed. Forget the risk of not angering Trump - on the basis of this “plan” he is no better than Putin and, like Putin, will only understand force !

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