Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Jon Mears's avatar
Jon Mears
Jun 24, 2023

An excellent piece.

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Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
Jun 23, 2023

Mick, you allusion to Market Garden is quite apt and a great lesson for the Ukrainians. Clearly Ukraine are not making a concerted push in one area and searching for any weakness they can find. But that is what the Russians want. Ukraine will not oblige them. Now if we can get the journalists and others to just have patience...

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