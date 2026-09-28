Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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SusieMcK's avatar
SusieMcK
Sep 30

Thanks for this article - it's an insightful view for a civilian like myself, into the need to quickly plan and fund upgrades to protect our Australian military bases.

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Terry Cook's avatar
Terry Cook
Sep 29

A very common problem, I call it, 'We have always done it this way blindness'.

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