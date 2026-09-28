Image: RAAF

The recent attacks and drone incursions on military bases in Europe, America and Australia has highlighted the increasing vulnerability of military installations. Once, especially in North America and Australia, our distance from the world provide us with security. That is no longer the case. Whether it is cyber attacks, Russia’s ongoing sabotage campaign in Europe, issue motivated groups or Operation Spiderweb type attacks, military bases throughout the Western world must be prepared for surprise attacks as the leading element of military aggression against our nations.

The recent incident near a British Air Force base, while now appearing to be less serious than initially believed, again brings this issue into focus.

In this article, I explore how military organisations, which have been focussed on developing the capacity to Fight Tonight must increasingly invest in the security of their installations so that before they fight, they can Survive Tonight. It offers recommendations in the Australian context, but the general thrust of the article has broader applicability for Western military institutions.

Over the last few years, a new term entered the lexicon of Australian military officers. Copied from their US Army colleagues in Korea and Hawaii, the phrase “fight tonight” is designed to engender of culture of high readiness and the willingness to fight with what we’ve got, and who we’ve got, as soon as tonight. It is a worthy aspiration, and exactly the kind of leadership and readiness culture that a professional military requires as it goes about the training, education, equipping and other tasks to defend Australia and its interests.

There is one problem. A modern military force cannot “fight tonight” if it cannot “survive tonight”.

The news over the weekend of the foiling of a plot to attack a Royal Air Force base in Britain, which was also a key base for America’s air campaign against Iran, has made global headlines. But this is just the latest in a string of attacks and incursions into military bases in western nations. In the lead up to the British plot, two German bases – in Wunstof and Mechernich – were locations of suspicious drone incursions.

Earlier this year, Australia’s important air base at Williamtown, location of the majority of our F-35 fighters and all of our early warning aircraft fleet, was subject to at least two drone incursions.

These incursions and attack plots highlight how vulnerable military installations are in Western nations. The strategic depth we once thought we possessed is much shallower in the 21st century, regardless of what maps say about our distance from potential adversaries. Cyber-attacks can cripple critical infrastructure rapidly. Drone attacks, like that Ukraine conducted against Russia during Operation Spiderweb in 2025, are very possible – and probably inevitable against Western airbases and other facilities. This includes Australia.

The National Defence Strategy released in 2026 covers development of defence installations but has little focus on protecting them. The reality for Australia is that every defence base is vulnerable to drones, missiles and cyber-attacks, with little other than a few private security contractors to check identification cards at the front gate.

What are we to do? The government should act quickly to enhance the protection and survivability of defence installations around the nation.

First, Government must immediately increase in base security funding, not just counter drone program but hardening and decoys to ensure that potential adversaries are not sure whether they are attacking real targets.

Second, Defence should reinvigorate base security by establishing an organisation similar to the British Military Provost Guard Service which recruits former military personnel to provide professional, armed security at defence establishments. An Australian equivalent could provide the full range of security functions, including counter-drone defence, that contractors cannot or do not provide. It also provides options for military personnel wanting a career change.

Third, Government must immediately stop the sell off of defence estate. This is essential because defence capability, if it is to survive the first hours of any adversary assault against our nation, must be dispersed among more sites and training areas. Moreover, Australia requires expanded defence infrastructure if it is to mobilise in the coming years (a possibility). It is better to retain these sites than buy them back later at three of four times the sale price.

Finally, the Minister for Defence must place a senior military officer in charge of defence installations. This person would have all the authorities and funding to address the first three recommendations. Their primary focus would be supporting the readiness and survivability of all defence assets and people. While the public servants in charge of our bases have laboured heroically, they possess a peacetime mentality and have a limited understanding of military operations and the demands of readiness.

The weekend’s plot against a British base, and Russia’s broader sabotage and subversion campaign across Europe, are harbingers of what is possible in the Pacific. While the investment in new buildings, wharves, runways, hangars and training ranges in the 2026 National Defence Strategy is welcome, insufficient funding has been allocated for the protection of these bases.

That is a serious oversight. Because it places the Australian Defence Force in a situation where before it even gets a chance to “fight tonight”, it might be destroyed tonight at its bases. That would be a national calamity.

The article was originally published by News24 here.

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