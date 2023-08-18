Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Matt Osborne's avatar
Matt Osborne
Aug 18, 2023

I am a former US Army 98G (now 35P) and SIGINT/EW history is one of my subject areas as a mlitary historian. Radio communications, "hybrid war," artillery, and the struggle to restore movement are indeed the definitive modern military revolution. I've written seminar papers about examples from 1914 to the present. I appreciate that you appreciate the vital importance of the 4th dimension to the modern battlefield.

All of which is to say that taking a single-channel radio into combat is like taking your musket in the 21st century. Looks nice, just using it will probably get you killed.

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Xela Llon's avatar
Xela Llon
Aug 18, 2023

Thank you for this, sir. Took a lot of books from this - excited for the follow up, and analysis of impacts.

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