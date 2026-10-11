Image: @DefenceU and 61st Mechanised Brigade

Russia would like to make a deal. This is something that could have been solved many times, but for whatever reason Zelenskyy does not want to make a deal. President Trump, October 2026 I hope the Americans don’t give them Patriot to protect their oil refineries. Ukrainian official

Washington and Tehran enter the eighth month of their war with a deal nowhere in sight. There are few signs of movement, although President Trump has stated that the bombing might resume after the midterm elections.

In Ukraine, the Trump-Putin deal on diesel fuel has (rightly) outraged Ukrainians as well as the many around the world who support Ukraine. To make things worse, Trump called for a new Ukrainian president, re-stated his claim the war would not have begun if he had been president in 2022, and oversaw another round of failed peace talks in Miami, while Russia killed dozens of civilians across Ukraine in three days.

In the Pacific, Beijing sharpened its claims over the sovereign territory of other nations with a claim this week over Philippine-held islands.

Welcome to this week’s update and Big Five recommended readings.

Ukraine

Trump Negotiates Russian Diesel. On 9 October, after a 90-minute call with Vladimir Putin, Trump announced on Truth Social that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to American and global markets, with more promised in November and beyond. Treasury issued a temporary licence that the Kyiv Post reports runs to 7 April 2027.

Less than a month ago, Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. Now, he has relaxed sanctions on a sector that US law targets. Axios reported that a US official said the decision followed about half a dozen American requests that Zelenskyy stop hitting Russian refineries. Zelenskyy had offered to stop if Russia ended attacks on Ukrainian power plants. Trump however was demanding a unilateral halt.

Trump has restated in the past 24 hours that Ukraine had refused to reach a deal with Russia. He has not sought to assign any accountability for failed peace talks – or the ongoing, deliberate murder of Ukrainian civilians – to the Russian president.

The case for importing Russian diesel looks weak. Diesel averaged US$6.28 a gallon on Thursday, and analysts quoted by Newsweek doubt that Russia can deliver much, because Ukrainian strikes have crippled about half of its refining. They expect no relief at the pump before the midterms. Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev welcomed the licence on X. Putin, by contrast, declined to commit to resuming talks, according to his adviser Yuri Ushakov. Moscow has gained revenue and committed to nothing. But why would Putin comment? This is a big win for him.

Zelenskyy called it a weak decision that helps Putin wage war for longer. He is right. But worse, it confirms in the minds of Ukrainians that the US president is not on their side, and for many, that America can no longer be trusted.

Ukraine’s refinery strikes have created an energy crisis inside Russia. But the rises in diesel prices are much more correlated to the war in Iran than Ukraine’s strike inside Russia. As the graph below (from the US Energy Information Administration) shows, diesel prices were reasonably steady despite Ukraine’s strikes against Russian refineries – until the start of the Iran War this year. Indeed, data from the same source shows that US diesel prices averaged between $3.65 and $4.60 from the start of 2023 until March this year.

Graph: US Energy Information Administration

To their credit, US politicians are condemning the deal. Republican Representative Don Bacon, quoted by Newsweek, said buying Russian fuel was the wrong answer and pointed to the sanctions law Congress had just passed. The dispute may become a contest between the president and a Congress that thought it had settled the matter of sanctioning Russian energy exports.

Given Democrats are most likely to control Congress after the midterms, this deal is likely to come under scrutiny. The new Congress, if the Democrats gain a majority, will have many lines of inquiry into Trump’s relationship with Putin, including whether there are US ‘middlemen’ who benefited financially from this arrangement.

Perhaps more importantly, how might America’s allies view this Trump-Putin deal? Will they see it as yet another indication of American untrustworthiness and seek to further separate themselves? Or will they continue to persist with their American ally because they have no other choice? Certainly, those making strategic and political calculations in Taipei and Tokyo will be further unnerved by the transactional, unpredictable and unethical behaviour of the American president.

Trump Tells Ukraine to Find a New Leader. On Saturday, Trump told reporters that Ukraine should “get a new leader who can make a deal”. Newsweek recorded that Trump believed it was “time for Ukraine to get a new president”. The US president also accused Zelenskyy of trying to hurt American farmers and ranchers by striking refineries (see evidence refuting this above).

This is a nonsensical, ignorant allegation. Ukraine has been executing a long-range strike campaign against Russian military, industrial and energy targets in order to significantly raise the cost of the war for Putin and bring him to the negotiating table. This is entirely valid. It has not, like Russia, engaged in a deliberate campaign of terror bombing Russian cities.

Ukraine is also under martial law, which rules out an election any time soon. But beyond the legal constraints, there is an ethical responsibility on the Ukrainian president to not present a nation of targets on a polling day. It is almost certain that Putin would target people voting.

Trump has questioned Zelenskyy’s legitimacy before. In February 2025 he called him a dictator without elections.

Picture from the infamous 28 February 2025 Oval Office meeting. Image: C-Span

Is This Worse Than the Oval Office Disaster? The comparison of the current Trumpian diesel fuel crisis with 28 February 2025 is useful. In that Oval Office meeting, Trump and Vice President Vance lost their composure and berated Zelenskyy in front of reporters. The planned press conference was cancelled and a pending minerals agreement was left unsigned.

European leaders rallied to Zelenskyy’s side. Washington then paused military aid and intelligence sharing. I happened to be in Ukraine when the intelligence sharing arrangement was paused, and spoke to many Ukrainians about it. The pause was a breach of trust, and many have not forgiven Trump for it.

The 2025 Ukraine-US rupture was a televised argument about gratitude and a ceasefire, and a Ukrainian concession repaired it within two weeks. The 2026 crisis is different. It confirms (at least for many) a pattern of behaviour from the US president, particularly his apparent desire to please Putin and his inability to criticise Russian aggression and imperialist tendencies. A Ukrainian official alleged that the envoys they met with in Miami warned of cutting Ukraine off from US intelligence.

Ukraine now has more options than it did in 2025. This includes its ongoing refinery campaign, and successful ground operations that are liberating Ukrainian territory. What has not changed is Ukraine’s dependence on American intelligence and missile interceptors.

Miami Peace Talks a Smokescreen. The meeting in Miami on 9 October was billed as a chance to table new ideas, and Ukraine sent a heavyweight team: presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov, Rustem Umerov, Davyd Arakhamia and Serhiy Kyslytsya. Axios reported that one idea was a partial ceasefire covering energy infrastructure and grain shipments, alongside security guarantees and a postwar prosperity plan. Its later account lists territorial proposals, an EU accession roadmap and a possible Europe-Russia security framework among the topics. Ukrainska Pravda, citing an RFE/RL correspondent, reported that the talks ended sooner than planned with no second day.

The diesel announcement overshadowed the talks, and Zelenskyy suggested to reporters that the Ukrainian delegation had served as a smokescreen for the deal with Russia.

The outlook for peace is poor. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a negotiated end to the war is currently unattainable, although he and the State Department have hardly committed themselves to a sustained and professional campaign over the past 20 months. Instead, a pair of amateur real estate agents have engaged in periodic talks which have offered their own smokescreen for business deal making.

At the same time, Putin used his phone call to Trump about diesel to blame Ukraine for faltering peace talks. This is messaging that Putin has successfully used with Trump for the entirety of Trump’s second term in office. And, as the most recent update from ISW notes:

Moscow has insisted on painting Ukraine as the intransigent party in peace efforts despite the fact that Russia has not offered any concessions and has rejected numerous compromise proposals that the US and Ukraine have offered. Putin’s October 9 reiteration of his commitment to Russia’s unchanged war aims demonstrates the Kremlin’s continued unwillingness to accept any compromised peace proposals on any terms that fall short of fulfilling Russia’s maximalist demands of Ukraine’s complete capitulation.

Witkoff and Kushner are considering a trip to Moscow in the coming weeks. However, Putin’s call with Trump produced no promise by the Russians to return to the table. A US-Ukraine relationship that is collapsing over diesel is a poor foundation for future talks. And, perhaps, it is time for the US to step aside on this matter if it cannot commit the right people, time and resources to achieving a war termination solution, and allow the Europeans or another third party to step in.

For an excellent report of the Miami meeting, see this Kyiv Independent report.

Russia Intensifies Strikes on Civilians. Russia’s winter campaign hit cities hard this week. On 7 October missiles and drones struck Kyiv and a dozen other regions, killing at least 21 civilians including four children. Zelenskyy said the Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively, while Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had targeted industrial sites producing missiles and drones.

On 8 October a glide bomb hit two buses in Kramatorsk, killing at least 33 people, and four people died in Kyiv, where Mayor Vitali Klitschko said strikes had hit bridges, rail and the energy grid. Zelenskyy says documents seen by Ukraine show a new Russian strike doctrine that now orders attacks on schools, hospitals and villages.

In the wake of Trump’s announcement of the diesel deal, Russian then flew a glide bomb into an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, killing 12 people.

After Kramatorsk, Zelenskyy said the strike would not go unanswered, and the Donetsk governor accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians. Kramatorsk sits close to the front, so this was not a deep strike. Glide bombs are released from aircraft that Ukraine can counter only by hitting the aircraft or their bases, and they now reach civilian buses in one of the largest cities that remain under Ukrainian control in Donetsk Oblast.

Moscow, having secured sanctions relief while offering nothing, has little reason for restraint.

Ukraine Assessment

This week has (again) demonstrated that the American president not only has zero empathy for the suffering of the Ukrainian people, but he also sustains his disdain for a Ukrainian president who has displayed the kind of moral and physical courage that Trump is incapable of showing.

As Max Boot notes in his latest piece for The Long View:

Trump’s default mode is pro-Putin. It’s all too easy for the Russian dictator to manipulate the American president, and Putin seems to have done so again with the diesel fuel deal to drive yet another wedge between the U.S. and Ukraine.

The diesel licence and the call for a new Ukrainian president show that the Trump administration now views the war only through fuel prices and midterm politics. It treats Ukraine’s energy campaign against Russia as a cost to Americans. And, returning to Max Boot’s latest, if Republicans lose the midterm elections, Trump can “make Ukraine the scapegoat, even though rising oil prices are primarily a result of the US-Iran war, not the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Moscow benefits from the revenue (although this is likely to be small) and from pressure on Ukraine.

Compared with February 2025, the current Ukraine-US rupture could prove more enduring. It reinforces the view held by Ukrainians that America has become an untrustworthy partner. Fortunately for Ukraine, it now holds more cards than it did in 2025. From the long reach of its strikes (long-range sanctions) to the new sanctions law and European engagement, as well as its newly evolved forms of ground manoeuvre displayed by the 3rd Army Corps, Ukraine has the capacity to continue hurting Russia, and Putin knows this.

Putin’s war efforts are failing on the ground, and his murderous terror bombing attacks on Ukrainian cities are not forcing a capitulation. As such, he only has two feasible ways to generate something that looks like a victory for Russia.

First, he can turn the American president into a full supplicant and have all US aid removed from Ukraine. This plan appears to be progressing yet incomplete. But even that is unlikely to guarantee a Russian victory, although it would make the war even more costly for Ukraine.

Second, Russia can hold in Ukraine and reorient to an attack on a Baltic state. Putin might theorise that America would not risk the lives of its military personnel to aid tiny nations at the periphery of NATO. This would split or destroy NATO as we know it. But it might deliver something that Putin could sell as a victory to his people in order to justify his terrible strategic decision-making and the human and financial costs of the war in Ukraine since 2022.

It is easy to feel thoroughly sickened by the perfidy and moral corruption of the diesel deal with Russia. Anyone can be excused for feeling despondent about the current Ukraine-US crisis.

But Ukraine has shown all of us what a free people can achieve against overwhelming odds. They have shown creativity, resilience, resolution and great audacity. The old ‘spirit of the blitz’ has a modern manifestation in the ‘spirit of Ukraine’. It is this spirit of a free, proud people that Putin, Xi and even Trump despise so much and seek to destroy.

We must do everything we can to ensure authoritarians do not succeed in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, Taiwan and anywhere else in the world where democracy exists. And that includes helping Ukraine to continue its campaign of long-range sanctions against the Russian energy sector. One Ukrainian official noted in the wake of the failed Miami negotiations, that the response to the Russian diesel deal would be as follows: “We will burn their refineries.”

The Pacific

Image: Google Earthh

Beijing Restates Claims Over Philippine-Held Features. The week began with two confrontations, involving China. On 4 October the PLA Southern Theatre Command said it expelled a Philippine Air Force Cessna C-208 from the airspace over Scarborough Shoal, releasing video of a J-16 intercept. The same day in the Spratlys, two China Coast Guard ships blocked a Philippine team chasing a suspected fishing vessel near Pag-asa. The fishing vessel sailed on toward China-held Subi Reef, and the Philippine team broke off for safety reasons.

More concerning was China’s territorial claims. On 6 October a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman re-stated a claim that China holds sovereignty over Pag-asa Island in the Spratly Islands. He argued that Philippine aircraft and vessels had entered Chinese waters and airspace without permission and called Chinese military and coast guard measures fully legitimate and justified.

Beijing has claimed Pag-asa, which it calls Zhongye Dao, for years, as the Inquirer reported in 2023. It is the Philippines’ largest Spratly holding, home to about 400 people and the site of a coast guard base opened in April. These incidents follow a legal campaign, including a July statement rejecting Philippine baselines around Scarborough and a late September rejection of a Philippine maritime chart.

The Chinese aim is to recast the Philippine presence as intrusion, so that Chinese enforcement looks like policing. Pag-asa, the only Philippine Spratly feature with a permanent civilian population, is an obvious pressure point.

Update on PLA Air and Maritime Maneuvers Around Taiwan. This week, the latest update on PLA activity around Taiwan was published STA. As analyst Tristan Tang notes:

While PLA air activity remained well below recent-year levels, PLAN vessel activity and the frequency of Joint Combat Readiness Patrols showed no comparable decline. Since June, the combined number of PLAN and PRC official ships exceeded ten on at least 19 days each month. Monthly PRC official ship detections totaled 100 in June, 116 in July, 160 in August, and 114 in September. This suggests that their operational tempo has generally stabilized at just over 100 vessel detections per month, rather than continuing to rise steadily.

Taiwan is the Beginning, Not the End of Chinese Ambitions. One of the key questions about Chinese ambitions to absorb the democratic nation of Taiwan is whether this is the end or the start of Chinese territorial aspirations in the Pacific. The recent claims over Philippine territory, as well as disputes with Japan over the Senkaku Islands, indicate that Taiwan is just the beginning of China’s territorial aspirations.

Many countries in the Western Pacific are stepping up their investment in defences. Japan has led the way in this regard, expanding its defence budget, military force structure and alliance relationships. Other nations, including the Philippines and Australia have made smaller increases. But unlike Europe, where European wealth and military spending outstrip that of Russia (except in nuclear weapons), the combination of financial and military capacity of Western Pacific nations cannot match that of China.

This makes America the indispensable security partner for Pacific democracies to balance Chinese capacity. But, with an unstable and unreliable US president who is willing to sell out allies and security partners for very short-term and minor domestic political gains, governments in the Pacific will be getting uneasy – even if they don’t say so publicly.

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It’s time to explore this week’s recommended readings.

This week’s recommendations include a good report from CSIS that explores how quickly China is learning from the war in Ukraine and a commentary on civil-military relations in America. There are also articles on the Russian GERAN-4 hybrid drone-missile, Russia’s war against Europe and corruption in the PLA.

As always, if you only have time to read one of my recommendations, the first is my pick of the week.

1. Chinese Learning from the War in Ukraine

This new report published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies tracks the Chinese learning of lessons from Ukraine and examines the temporal gap between the observation of an insight and its implementation in the PLA. As the author notes, “China is running the most systematic effort by any outside power to convert the Ukraine war’s lessons into military advantage, absorbing the errors of both sides.” The full report is available at this link.

2. Civil-Military Relations in America

In this excellent article by Kori Schake, published by The Atlantic, the current approach to leading the Department of Defense by Secretary Hegseth is examined, and Hegseth is compared to World War Two leader, General George C. Marshall. It is no surprise that, in this comparison, Hegseth is found wanting. As Schake notes, “as the Quantico meeting demonstrated, he and the president are corroding the chain of command by encouraging disrespect for “the generals” and inculcating loyalty to themselves instead. Such politicization of the military destroys republics.” You can read the full article here.

3. Corruption in the PLA

This recent report from the China Aerospace Studies Institute examines the status and impact of corruption in the Chinese PLA. As the report notes, “the continued efforts by Xi Jinping to eradicate corruption—according to Xi Jinping, the “greatest threat to the CCP”—are impacting the highest levels of PLA leadership. Regardless of the motivations, the significant loss of PLA flag officers and the resulting sudden leadership transitions at the top of nearly every PLA theatre command and service will have short- and long-term effects on PLA readiness.” You can read the full report at this link.

4. Russia’s War Against Europe

This new article about Russia’s campaign of subversion and sabotage in Europe, published by Foreign Affairs, provides an updated review of the Russian operations. The author proposes the objectives of this are clear: “There is little ambiguity about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aims. These attacks are designed to fracture the alliance’s unity, test the strength of members’ commitment to Article 5—the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all—and raise the cost of supporting Ukraine.” The lack of an urgent, coordinated response (beyond meetings) is only encouraging the Russians. The full article is available here.

5. AI-Informed, GERAN-4’s Over Ukraine

In this article from Euromaidan Press, the author explores the new variant of the Russian GERAN drone, the GERAN-4. A distant relative of the Iranian Shahed drone, this new weapon is a hybrid drone-cruise missile powered by a turbo-jet engine. As the article notes, it also employs image recognition through AI in attacking its targets. You can read the article at this link.

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