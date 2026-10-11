Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Godzilla's OK Now's avatar
Godzilla's OK Now
Oct 11

The vessel tracking data shows the diesel deal appears to have been done before the Miami talks began. Not only did the USA put itself publicly in the war criminals team it did it in a manner calculated to maximally humiliate Ukraine, France, Germany and the UK who were also at the talks. I think mystification is now replaced with pure anger at the USA in many parts of Europe.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
Oct 11

Trump is what he always has been, a Putin Puppet. Shame on the American MSM for failing to fully investigate and explain Putin’s hold on Trump. Many Americans, including some of Trump’s Tame Republicans, support Ukraine. This is a fight.

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