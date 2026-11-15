Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Philip MINNS's avatar
Philip MINNS
14h

Many thanks for this update. It is striking that a host of well-informed analysts and journalists have no doubt henceforth that Trump, his administration and his cronies, are on Putin's side and are no longer afraid to say so in so many words. Ukraine is fighting both Russia and the current American administration. One can only hope that in the wake of the unambiguous verdict of the midterms, the real America will wake up and push back hard against the administration before it is too late.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
3h

Thank you. Many of us in the US have worked and donated to strengthen Congressional opposition to Trump’s disastrous subservience to Putin and Xi. Trump’s Ukraine, Musk/Starlink and Nvidia actions tell the story. It’s scary to imagine what he might offer Russia and China.

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