Today is November 11. On this day, people in many European countries remember those who lost their lives in war – on the anniversary of the end of the First World War. And this is not just some distant history…Some people who rule nations have learned nothing. And this reminds us of how easily the world got into wars that are now so difficult, absolutely difficult, to end – here in Europe, and also in the Middle East. President Zelenskyy, address to the Folketing of Denmark, 11 November.

For a few days early this month, an American agreement with Iran looked closer than at any point since the collapse of the June interim deal. Tehran had signalled through Qatari mediators that it was willing to discuss its nuclear program, an issue it had previously kept off the table, in exchange for steps that included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade.

That window now appears to be closing. On 12 November, President Trump announced that he was ending Vice President Vance’s negotiating effort, declaring that no deal was needed while the blockade and sanctions squeeze the Iranian economy. He intends instead to raise the Iran war with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin when the three leaders meet in Shenzhen on 19 November. It was a reminder, if another was needed, of how personalised and changeable American war termination diplomacy has become.

In Ukraine, the same pair of envoys who have shuttled between Washington and Tehran spent the week travelling between Abu Dhabi and Moscow. The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in nine months produced a large prisoner exchange agreement and little else. Putin restated maximalist demands while a fresh round of Starshield restrictions degraded Ukrainian air defence. On the battlefield, Ukrainian offensive operations in the east continued to recover ground as both sides deepened their winter strike campaigns. In the air war, President Zelenskyy stated this week that Ukraine expects its first Swedish Gripen fighters in early 2027, a reminder that Ukraine’s air force build-up continues regardless of diplomacy.

In the Pacific, China spent the first half of November conducting what analysts assess is a major, unannounced exercise rehearsing the isolation of Taiwan, with more than one hundred navy and coast guard vessels deployed across the Western Pacific. And the announcement of the first ever Trump, Xi and Putin trilateral meeting, to be held in Shenzhen in the coming week, has historical echoes that some may find uncomfortable.

Welcome to my weekly update and Big Five reading recommendations.

Ukraine

Image: FP

Abu Dhabi, Moscow and the Fantastical Russian Demands. The major development of the week was the resumption of direct negotiations. On 10 and 11 November, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Abu Dhabi for their first direct talks since February, mediated by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Ukraine’s delegation was led by Rustem Umerov, Russia’s by Vladimir Medinsky, the veteran negotiator whose appointment NATO officials have previously read as a signal of Russian unseriousness. The first day’s talks ran for nearly four hours; the second day was shorter. The sole concrete outcome was agreement in principle on a large-scale prisoner exchange, which Russian officials claimed could involve more than 1,000 people on each side. That would make it the largest swap of the war.

On the central questions of territory, ceasefire terms and security guarantees, the two sides remained far apart.

Two features of the talks are worthy of attention. The first is the treatment of Europe. Security advisers from European governments, the EU and NATO travelled to Abu Dhabi and consulted the Ukrainian delegation, but Russia kept them away from the table, and Medinsky said afterwards that Moscow saw no reason to meet them.

The second is the breadth of the agenda. Kushner has proposed discussing a new European security architecture involving Russia, modelled on the defunct NATO-Russia Council, which hands Moscow a say in continental security that it has sought since at least December 2021. Floating such a proposal without European input is a non-starter and indicative of whose side of this war the Trump administration favours. Further, the floating of NATO membership to Ukraine is equally shambolic and fanciful. Russia has repeatedly stated over many years that NATO membership for Ukraine is unacceptable, and NATO membership is up to NATO – not America. Kushner and Witkoff have dangled something in front of Ukraine that Russia will do everything to prevent and which they have no power to offer.

From Abu Dhabi, Witkoff and Kushner flew to Moscow. There, on 12 November, Putin told them that any foreign military presence in Ukraine was unacceptable, that a European force deployed as a security guarantee would always be a legitimate target for Russian strikes; sending European troops would be treated as a continuation of the war. He again rejected a truce along the current front line, stating that the only dividing line acceptable to Russia is the state border. This indicates Putin’s desire to formalise the administrative boundaries of the four Ukrainian regions Russia claims to have annexed. These are the statements of a leader who believes time favours him, pursues maximalist demands and is not seeking an off-ramp.

Zelenskyy disclosed on 13 November that US representatives had asked, for the first time, whether Ukraine would withdraw its forces from Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. He said that if Washington and NATO allies confirmed a concrete package, he would put the decision to the Ukrainian public, while ruling out any legal recognition of occupied territory as Russian and describing Article 5-style guarantees as the minimum baseline for a settlement. Ukrainian officials also reported that US negotiators in Abu Dhabi accepted Ukraine’s assessment of the battlefield and rejected Russian claims to control half of the Ukrainian-held Donbas.

Starshield Down – Again. While diplomats talked, Ukraine lost part of its battlefield nervous system. On 12 November, President Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian units had recorded several days of significant disruption to Starshield, the military variant of Starlink, across the entire front line and over Russian-occupied territory.

Ukrainian investigations found these were systemic restrictions rather than random errors: defence ministry specialists recorded a 161 kilometre per hour cap on systems operating over occupied areas, with no restrictions detected over Ukrainian-controlled territory. The practical effect is significant. Ukraine’s interceptor drones rely on Starshield links to chase down Russia’s jet-powered Shahed variants, and President Zelenskyy was blunt about the consequence: “Because of the speed restrictions, we simply cannot catch up with them in time.”

An unnamed Ukrainian official told Axios that all affected Starshield missions were failing. SpaceX denied that anything had changed.

This is the second episode of Starshield throttling in a month. A similar outage commenced without warning on 14 October and lasted ten days before service was restored. The latest restrictions surfaced publicly on the day the American envoys met Putin in Moscow. Ukraine has suggested this could be a pressure tactic linked to the negotiations. In Washington, the episode has become a bipartisan oversight issue. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis demanded the immediate restoration of capability and asked who authorised the disruptions, while Shaheen and Chris Coons wrote to Elon Musk demanding that SpaceX preserve all records relating to Ukraine’s access.

Beyond the politics is a dependency challenge. Ukraine has contracts with Starlink until mid-2027, and Ukrainian officials concede there is currently no effective alternative to the service, even though Ukrainian and European backup options are being examined. Whoever ordered the restrictions, the lesson for every military observing this war is that communications sovereignty is now a strategic vulnerability on par with ammunition, fuel and drone stocks.

Ukraine Continues Offensive Operations in the East. The battlefield context for ongoing diplomacy is a ground war that is now tilted measurably in Ukraine’s favour. Ukrainian forces have conducted several successful counteroffensive operations through 2026 in the Lyman, Oleksandrivka and Kupyansk directions, liberating over 1,000 square kilometres of territory, and Russian forces have suffered a net loss of ground in four of the eight months since the February talks. Russian casualties reached their highest monthly total of the entire war in October, of just over 54,000, at a time when Russian recruitment is no longer keeping pace with losses.

The 3rd Army Corps’ Operation Vivaldi, in the Lyman sector, has been central to this. The operation pushed Russian forces back along their most dangerous northern approach toward Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, blunting Moscow’s long-running attempt to envelop the fortress belt from the north.

More details emerged this week demonstrating how unmanned systems shaped the fight: a battalion commander from the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade described heavy aerial drones delivering explosive-laden ground robots behind Russian lines, alongside the unglamorous work of isolating Russian infiltration groups. He was equally frank that infantry remains indispensable and that manpower, not technology, is Ukraine’s binding constraint. Russian military bloggers now warn of similar Ukrainian activity east of Borova, which may indicate a new corps-level operation under tight operational security.

Stefan Korshak in his most recent update notes that with regards to the 3rd Corps on the Lyman front:

Hard fighting is still in progress here with the Ukrainians holding the initiative. Russian sources are reporting Ukrainian infantry across the Zherebets River in the vicinity of Yampolivka, and across Chornyi Zherebets River, within the central part of the village of Torske. The strength and intent of Ukrainian forces here isn’t really clear but seems stronger than patrols.

Image - Russia Matters

None of this means Russia is beaten. Moscow retains the local initiative around Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, where it has used this month’s fog to launch mechanised assaults on 11 and 13 November. The battle for Kupyansk grinds on, with Russian forces running 35 to 40 glide bomb strikes daily against Ukrainian crossings over the Oskil River while infiltration groups persist inside the city.

But as the chart above shows, Russian gains in the past several months have been minimal while losses are steadily climbing. Indeed, Russian casualties have exceeded 2000 for every day so far this month. This is not a recipe for a sustainable war effort, even for a nation the size of Russia.

Winter Strike Campaigns. Both sides escalated their long-range campaigns this week. Russia’s winter strike campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure is now fully underway and appears to be more precise than last year’s. Overnight on 6 to 7 November, Russian forces launched 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, with every missile aimed at Kyiv, followed the next night by another 164 drones, more than two thirds of them jet-powered.

President Zelenskyy told NATO Secretary General Rutte that Russia had fired 115 missiles of various types in the first week of November alone. The scale is sobering. Russia launched 6,473 Shahed-type drones in October, and Ukrainian intelligence assesses Moscow has stockpiled up to 700 ballistic missiles. Last winter’s equivalent campaign damaged or destroyed around 80 per cent of Ukraine’s power generation. With Starshield throttled and Patriot interceptors scarce, Ukraine enters this winter with thinner defences than the last one against an adversary with more missiles with greater precision.

Ukraine’s response continues to be to attack the Russian oil industry as well as drone and missile production capabilities with renewed intensity. On the night of 8 to 9 November, Ukrainian drones struck the Kirishi refinery in Leningrad Oblast, Russia’s second largest, which processes around 20 million tonnes of crude a year, more than six per cent of national refining capacity. Local authorities reported 113 drones over the region, and subsequent analysis of satellite imagery indicated damage to the refinery’s primary processing unit, distillation units and pipelines, roughly 800 kilometres from the border. On 9 November, Ukraine struck a Iskandar missile production facility, and on 13 November, Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck a Russian drone production facility, warehouse, and service centre in Rostov-on-Don.

Europe Rehearses Ukraine Operations. On 9 November, the first full-scale exercise of the Coalition of the Willing’s military arm, the Multinational Force Ukraine, began at Nowa Deba in south-eastern Poland. Exercise Koalicja 26.2 brings together 2,800 troops from eleven countries under British and French leadership, with a headquarters element in France and a maritime mine-clearance component off Istanbul. It will run until 22 November. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described it as preparation for a ceasefire in Ukraine, while restating that Poland will support logistics rather than deploy troops across the border. The force’s designers insist it would enter Ukraine only after the fighting ends and at Kyiv’s request, to train Ukrainian forces, help regenerate them, and secure skies and sea lanes.

Image - Poland24.

The exercise is being conducted against the context of Putin’s message to the American envoys this week: this force would be attacked by Russia. Europe is rehearsing a mission whose precondition the Russians reject and whose deployment the Russian president has threatened.

The coming week will test how Europe sticks to its position on a force for Ukraine, with the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters on 17 November. Chancellor Merz will be hosting a Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin on 19 November, to which President Zelenskyy has been invited.

Ukraine Assessment

This week produced more negotiating activity than any since February, yet the positions of Ukraine and Russia moved further apart. Putin’s terms, with the province border as the only acceptable line and a veto on any foreign force in Ukraine, amount to a demand for Ukrainian capitulation. Meanwhile the pressure that accompanied the talks flowed in one direction. Starshield restrictions, questions about withdrawing from Donbas, and a proposed security architecture giving Moscow a voice in European arrangements all favour Russia.

The slapdash, amateur buffoonery by Witkoff and Kushner has resulted in yet another round of diplomatic wheel-spinning. Putin has zero interest in a solution beyond his delusional maximalist demands, and Ukraine has no desire to cede its ground or live under Russian influence. And given Kushner and Witkoff may be spending much of their time in Washington DC giving evidence to Congressional committees from January 2027, their time is running out. Until a professional, sustained diplomatic process that includes committed diplomatic professionals from America, as well as the representatives from Europe and Ukraine – and whatever official Putin throws into the mix - it is difficult to see any progress in achieving a ceasefire, let alone building a more enduring and just solution to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. As an opinion piece in Politico this week notes:

The Russians surely must be stoked with the outcome of the latest round of U.S.-brokered Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi. In the United Arab Emirates, Donald Trump’s envoys endorsed the Kremlin’s long-standing demand for everything to be negotiated in one fell swoop… Trying to solve everything means solving nothing. But then that’s the point.

The battlefield tells a different story. Ukraine is recovering ground, Russian casualties are at record levels, and American negotiators have now conceded that Kyiv’s map is the accurate one. Ukraine’s challenge is converting that tactical standing into strategic leverage before winter strikes, Russia kills more Ukrainian civilians, and satellite throttling degrades Ukrainian ground and air defence operations.

The things to watch in the coming fortnight are the scale and timing of the prisoner exchange, whether the Donbas-for-NATO question matures into a formal proposal, and whether the Xi-Trump-Putin meeting in Shenzhen, a meeting that Ukraine and Europe are not present for, begins to trade away Ukrainian and European interests.

The Pacific

China’s Quiet Rehearsal for Isolating Taiwan. The most significant military development in the Pacific this year has unfolded with no announcement at all. On 3 November, Taiwan’s National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu reported that more than 100 Chinese navy and coast guard vessels were deployed across the Western Pacific, supported that day by 49 PLA aircraft sorties around Taiwan.

Two carriers were at sea simultaneously, the Liaoning group in the Philippine Sea and the Fujian in the South China Sea, and the surface forces drew on the Eastern, Northern and Southern Theater Commands at once, a coordination across three theatre commands that analysts describe as rare.

Map - Taiwan Monitor

The deployment exceeded the scale of Justice Mission 2025, China’s last named exercise against Taiwan, in both vessel numbers and geographic breadth. Beijing, which announced and named its previous four major Taiwan exercises, has said nothing. This too is a rehearsal for achieving surprise - and for measuring the response from the Trump administration of such a quarantine.

A senior Taiwanese security official added that the drills included simulated attacks, and satellite imagery tracked the Fujian departing Hainan toward the Bashi Channel, the strategic waterway between Taiwan and the Philippines through which any American relief of Taiwan would likely flow.

The PLA is very likely continuing a major, unannounced exercise simulating an extended isolation of Taiwan. The disposition of naval task groups appears to be engaged in a mission that is broadly focused on intercepting adversary naval forces between Taiwan and Guam rather than a narrower mission of halting commercial shipping. The evidence includes the Liaoning strike group’s month at sea, naval task groups holding station beyond the first island chain for weeks, and Japanese Ministry of Defense reports of PLA warships escorting large sustainment vessels through the Miyako Strait on 2 and 12 November, which looks like practice for sustaining distant operations.

Taiwan’s defence minister Wellington Koo confirmed to the legislature that China had conducted area denial drills in the Western Pacific with the Liaoning group. By 12 November, vessel numbers close to Taiwan had declined from the early November peak, but large numbers remained east of the island.

Officials in Taipei have characterised the whole episode as silent intimidation, timed ahead of the APEC summit and Taiwan’s local elections on 28 November. The design logic matters for every ally in the region. A PLA Navy that can operate at scale in the waters between Taiwan and Guam is one built to keep America out. Rehearsals of that mission are no longer theoretical.

Japanese Strategy Responding to Chinese Aggression. This week Japan moved to update its national response to Chinese aggression. The Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner began working-level talks on revising Japan’s three core security documents, the National Security Strategy, National Defence Strategy and Defence Build-up Programme, with cabinet approval expected in December. The drafts reportedly emphasise strengthened deterrence, preparation for prolonged conflict, drones, missiles and artificial intelligence, and a new concept of collective resilience: cooperation with like-minded and developing countries to diversify supplies of critical minerals, energy and food so that the coercion of the past year cannot be repeated at scale.

Tokyo is also examining nuclear-powered submarines as part of the review, although the three non-nuclear principles were left untouched in this week’s discussions. Chinese officials have responded by accusing Tokyo of using China as a pretext for military expansion, while a foreign ministry statement on 6 November blamed Japan for the state of the relationship one year on.

Historical Echoes of the Forthcoming Shenzhen Trilateral Summit. This week, the White House and the Kremlin confirmed that Trump, Xi and Putin will hold the first trilateral meeting of the three leaders on 19 November, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Trump reportedly wants to discuss reducing nuclear arsenals and the Iran war, while steering away from Ukraine. Even that agenda is contested. Beijing has already rejected American proposals for denuclearisation talks, and discussion may shift toward artificial intelligence in nuclear command and control.

Commentators have used comparisons with Yalta, which the Kremlin disputed even as it called the meeting extremely significant. Trump will travel first to the Philippines for the ASEAN summit before arriving in Shenzhen, where the APEC leaders’ meeting runs on 18 and 19 November. A senior administration official has already lowered expectations, describing the trilateral as the start of a conversation rather than a vehicle for agreements.

The optics are not great for Trump. The leaders of the United States and Russia will meet their Chinese host in a city adjacent to Hong Kong, while China’s navy holds an unannounced exercise rehearsing the isolation of Taiwan a short distance away, and while the American leader declines to raise the war his Russian counterpart is waging in Europe.

For Japan, Australia and other American allies in the Pacific, the Shenzhen meeting will be studied less for its communique than for what it reveals about how the Trump administration now weighs its allies against grand business deals with authoritarian powers.

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This week, I published two article here at Futura Doctrina.

First, I published a report from my most visit report to Ukraine. It was a short but excellent visit. Not only do I always learn a lot from my visits, it each visit is a terrific opportunity to catch up with my many friends in that wonderful nation. You can read that report at this link.

The second piece was an outstanding guest article from Dr Oleksandra Molloy. An Australian-Ukrainian academic and expert on drone warfare, this week Oleksandra wrote about the organisational reform that is necessary to fully exploit the capability of new and advanced drones. You can read that article here.

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It’s time to explore this week’s recommended readings.

This week’s recommendations include a good report from CSIS about learning from Ukraine, and a new piece from the Jamestown Foundation which questions whether China now has the strategic initiative in its competition with America. There are also articles and reports on the PLA’s experimentation with robotics, the future of land warfare, and learning about information operations from Ukraine.

As always, if you only have time to read one of my recommendations, the first is my pick of the week.

1. Are the US and Allies Learning Fast Enough?

In this excellent report from the just retired head of US support to Ukraine, LTGEN Buzzard, the array of areas where America and its allies can learn from the experience of Ukraine since 2022 are explored. This is a comprehensive report, and every section is full of useful insights. As the author notes, “the first battle of the next war should not be where the United States and its allies discover the lessons Ukraine is providing today. Ukraine is demonstrating in real time what military history has repeatedly taught us: The side that learns and adapts faster gains the advantage.” Read it here.

2. Does Beijing Have the Strategic Initiative?

In this article from The Jamestown Foundation, the authors examine what Chinese Party-aligned analysts have been telling each other ahead of the late-2026 leader summits. They find a consensus forming behind a more confident approach to Washington. Their central judgement is that Beijing treats American acceptance of a constructive relationship of strategic stability as a significant diplomatic achievement and as evidence that the PRC position is improving while American power declines. The full piece is available at this link.

3. Robotics and the PLA

In this report, the author explores how the People’s Liberation Army is pursuing robotics across the ground, maritime, and space domains. These include renaissance robots and ordnance disposal systems, as well as undersea platforms and satellite manipulation devices. The report finds a Chinese military experimenting with still maturing mostly human-controlled systems. It is a great read and is available at this link.

4. Debating How Armies Fight

The Modern War Institute is always an excellent resource for debate on land operations. In this article, the authors the authors propose that “the US Army has long had the luxury of figuring out how it would fight in the midst of war. It could suffer a Bull Run, Kasserine Pass, or Task Force Smith and recover. Against China, it will not have such a luxury. To deny China its political objectives, the US Army will need to know how to fight during the opening salvos of a war.” A good read, it is available here.

5. Learning About Information Warfare from Ukraine

This new report from the Australian Army Research Centre examines what the authors describe as “the transformative impact of information warfare (IW) in modern military strategy, and the means by which the integration (and scale) of disinformation, cyber-attacks and psychological operations has redefined how adversaries achieve their objectives.” Further, the offer a series of recommendations for Australia, which are relevant to most other Western nations, for improving the conduct of information operations. The report is available at this link.

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