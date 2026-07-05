I honour beyond measure those who do their full duty…and all the more because the doing of duty generally means pain, hardship, self-mastery, learning effort, steady perseverance under difficulty and discouragement. Theodore Roosevelt, 1903.

I thought I would include the above quote today because, while written by an American on the other side of the Atlantic, it very much applies to those serving in the defence of Ukraine in so many different ways.

And like the other 1591 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, there is much to report on this week.

South of Ukraine, the situation in Iran has barely changed. American and Iranian negotiators concluded two days of indirect talks in Doha on 1 and 2 July, and both sides described “positive progress” without offering evidence of a breakthrough. The talks danced around the same issues that the 17 June memorandum of understanding left open: passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and the future of Tehran’s nuclear programme. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travelled to Doha for what Washington billed as high-level engagement but did not attend the technical sessions, and the next round was pushed beyond the funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In Ukraine the fighting has entered a phase in which Kyiv holds the initiative but faces a Russian president who refuses to revise his strategic aspirations. In the Pacific the competition remains below the threshold of war, but the daily dance of coast guard cutters, carrier transits, and joint Russia-China activities highlights the continuing strategic competition for dominance.

Welcome to this week’s edition of The Big Five.

Image: SAAB

Ukraine

The 40-day campaign. In late June Zelenskyy approved a forty-day influence operation run by the Security Service of Ukraine. This is a unified campaign of deep strikes against oil refineries, military facilities and major cities intended to press Moscow toward ending the war. This is attempted strategic coercion by attrition of the war economy. By 5 July Ukraine’s General Staff claimed to have disabled 42.74 percent of Russia’s oil refining capacity, reporting eight refineries hit in a month, more than sixty storage tanks destroyed or damaged, and cumulative industry losses of 13.5 billion dollars since August 2025. Independent analysts put the functional disruption closer to a third of capacity, still a remarkable figure.

The effects are quite visible inside Russia. Not only have we witnessed large clouds of smoke from burning refineries over Moscow and St Petersburg, but fuel shortages have also forced Putin to extend petrol export bans and impose sale restrictions across more than forty regions and occupied Crimea, and Putin, after a long silence, has admitted that the strikes are painful. Yet a note of realism is in order. The campaign has not yet altered Putin’s calculus, and Russia has answered in kind by targeting petrol stations on the left bank of the Dnipro to choke supplies to Ukrainian forces and civilians. Refineries burn spectacularly on video. Putin has also restated his maximalist strategic objectives in Ukraine.

But the 40-day campaign is perhaps best understood as part of a larger, synchronised war plan. The 40-day campaign, focussed on long-range strike, is being executed alongside mid-range strikes – or interdiction operations – against Russian supply lines and other operational level targets. The pressure has been sharpest in occupied Crimea, where strikes on terminals and supply routes north of the Sea of Azov have left Sevastopol without electricity at points and forced a ban on petrol sales to the general public. A third prong of this war plan is Ukraine’s stronger tactical defensive hand, which has been enhanced with more construction of defensive lines as well as sharpened tactical drone operations

The cumulative picture is of a Russian logistics and energy system under sustained, distributed pressure of a kind it has not previously faced. And there are indications that this is having an impact on front line operations with shortages of food, water and drones apparent in sections of the Russian front line.

The 40-day campaign achieved significant milestones during the week, with waves of Ukrainian long-range drones hitting the St Petersburg region, striking an oil terminal and a Baltic Sea port in one of the largest deep-strike operations yet mounted against Putin’s home city. Leningrad region authorities said seventy-two drones were shot down, with debris falling near the port of Vysotsk close to the Finnish border, and the strikes disrupted internet service and flights.

President Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had also hit the Kronstadt naval base, which he called an important military target, at a range of some nine hundred kilometres from Ukrainian territory. In the days before, Ukrainian drones ranged against refineries near Moscow and further afield, from Nizhny Novgorod to Krasnodar, Yaroslavl and Ufa.

Russia’s reply, as normal, targeted Ukrainian civilians. On the night of 1 to 2 July Moscow launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv, firing more than seventy missiles, nearly half of them ballistic, alongside close to five hundred attack drones including jet-powered Shaheds. The State Emergency Service reported at least twenty-five killed and more than eighty injured, with damage across every district of the capital.

Zelenskyy cut short a visit to Dublin after receiving reports of the attack. Moscow described it as retaliation for Ukraine’s strikes on its oil sector. The strike was large enough that Poland scrambled fighters and Finland briefly restricted airspace.

The ground war. On Friday 3 July, during a visit to what was described as “a forward command post” but in reality, looked like a room somewhere in the Kremlin lined with camouflage nets, Putin told his commanders that Russian forces had fully captured Kostiantynivka and the entirety of Luhansk region. The following day Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian General Staff rejected the claim:

Of course, that is not true. It is just another Russian lie, an attempt to generate some kind of a news story. If Kostiantynivka were under Russian control, then perhaps Putin would have no problem meeting me there to find a diplomatic way to finally end this war. But the fact is, he won’t cross the front line – reality is very different from Putin’s words.

The General Staff confirmed on 3 July that Ukrainian units continue defensive operations within the town and on its approaches.

The city matters because Kostiantynivka is the southernmost of the four fortified cities of the fortress belt that anchors Ukraine’s defence of Donetsk. Alongside the Kostiantynivka claim, Russia’s defence ministry reported taking five villages, Shyikivka, Novyi Myr, Cherneshchyna and Druzhelyubivka in Kharkiv region and Vasylivka in Donetsk, though these could not be independently verified.

Source: ISW

Russia continues to employ infiltration by small groups moving through the kill zone rather than massed assault. This might avoid catastrophic losses in a single stroke but produces a steady stream of casualties as those groups are detected and struck. By some estimates, more than ninety percent of Russian casualties now come from drones rather than direct fire. Ukraine’s defence in depth, including trench lines, mines and the saturated aerial and ground drone deployments, has made rapid maneuver extraordinarily challenging.

Source: Russia Matters

Set against the wider picture, these are marginal gains bought at extraordinary cost. Russia has gained minimal ground over the past six months but paid a high cost to do so. New data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies puts Russian losses at roughly 1.4 million casualties and as many as 450,000 dead since February 2022, with the exchange ratio widening to nearly eight to one in the first half of this year, largely because of Ukrainian drones.

Russian forces are advancing at about fifty metres per day around Kostiantynivka, seventy around Pokrovsk and ninety around Sloviansk, among the slowest rates of any major offensive since the Somme. Russia lost more ground than it took in April and May, a net loss of roughly four hundred square kilometres and its first monthly net losses since 2024.

This provides further context for Putin’s appearance in military uniform at a military briefing. He is attempting to sell a story of Russian success when the reality is quite different. Russia’s 2026 Spring Offensive has failed. Its long-range strike campaign is not bending the will of Ukraine’s citizens or politicians. And even the US President appears to have lost interest in any advocacy for Russia’s case.

New Fighters. This week, it was announced that Ukraine will procure 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft, to be delivered by the end of the decade. Ukraine will also receive the 16 Gripen C/D fighter jets in early 2027 as military assistance from Sweden. Ukraine aims to eventually have a fleet of around 150 of the aircraft.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a single-engine multirole fighter. It can operate from short runways, highways, and other dispersed locations with minimal logistic support. The latest Gripen E/F variant has an active electronically scanned array radar, an electronic warfare suite, and secure datalinks. It can carry up to 7,200 kilograms of weapons.

Tensions with Belarus. The week began with a useful success for Ukraine. In late June President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an ultimatum to Minsk to shut down four Moscow-installed relay stations, repurposed cellular towers that strengthened the signal for Russian drones and allowed them to fly deeper into western Ukraine. The Belarusian leader first hinted at retaliation against the Chornobyl site, then quietly deactivated the relayers, with independent monitors reporting that the last Russian drone crossed the Belarusian border on 29 June.

The backdrop is a Belarus being drawn steadily deeper into Russia’s orbit. In late May, Lukashenko and Putin presided over joint drills that rehearsed the use of Russian nuclear weapons, with tactical warheads reportedly stored within two hundred kilometres of the Ukrainian border. Ukraine’s working assumption is that Lukashenko will confine himself to threats, as he has throughout the war, extracting concessions from Moscow while avoiding entanglement. The combination of hosted weapons and new border infrastructure nonetheless means the northern option can never be entirely dismissed, and it ties down Ukrainian forces that would otherwise be available to fight elsewhere.

Diplomacy. Formal diplomacy to end the war remained stalled this week. The diplomatic centre of gravity will shift in the coming week toward the NATO summit that takes place in Ankara on 7 and 8 July. Putin’s 3 July performance, rejecting negotiation, claiming the strategic initiative and mocking European leaders for admiring Ukraine’s drones, was a clear signal that Putin sees no reason to compromise while he believes it can still grind forward.

The summit will also test the Trump administration’s commitment and reshaping of the alliance. The US Department of Defense has called their new approach NATO 3.0, where European nations carry more of the burden while the United States recedes toward the role of enabler rather than guarantor. In an analysis published by the Council on Foreign Relations, Liana Fox writes that:

Regardless of the outcome in Ankara, Europeans are unlikely to get a structured process toward a “NATO 3.0.” Even if Europe comes up with its own roadmap and timeline to present (and that is contingent on whether they can agree among themselves), it might receive a friendly nod in Washington, but it will very likely not provide a reliable planning basis. Europeans therefore need to accelerate their own defense planning with less U.S. assistance. This includes acquiring the key capabilities needed for a “European way of war”—one built to deter Russia rather than mirror the United States—along with their own defense planning process and, eventually, command and control structures. This will duplicate NATO in some areas, and some Europeans have worried doing so would incentivize the United States to withdraw even faster.

The coming week’s summit will certainly be interesting!

Ukraine Assessment

The balance of the war has tilted. Ukraine now holds an advantage in the air-interdiction fight, and its 40-day campaign has done damage to the industry that funds the Russian war effort, brought the war home to Russians and imposed costs on Moscow that have no modern precedent. The St Petersburg raid, and its preceding Moscow attacks, demonstrates that no target in western Russia is now beyond Ukraine’s reach. This is the strongest position Ukraine has held for some years, and it has translated into leverage over Belarus.

Unfortunately, none of this has moved Putin to change his strategic calculus. Long-range strikes by Ukraine may harden Russian resolve as easily as soften it, and Moscow retains the manpower and the war economy to continue paying the price of its war.

On the ground the fortress belt holds, but Kostiantynivka is under severe pressure. A Russian breakthrough there would necessitate a Ukrainian reorientation of its eastern defences but would not be catastrophic.

An important near-term event is the NATO Summit this week. Will the Ankara summit convert pledges into delivered air defence and munitions or will American hesitation on the continent dominate and deny Ukraine the crucial interceptors it requires to fend off the large-scale missile attacks of the type we saw this week?

Kyiv has the momentum in this war. But it does not yet have all the resources needed to force Russia into suitable war termination negotiations.

The Pacific

New Littoral Combat Command. On 1 July Taiwan commissioned its new Littoral Combat Command, unifying its mobile and coastal radars and anti-ship missiles, including indigenous Hsiung Feng and American-supplied Harpoon systems, under a single command focused on threats within twenty-four nautical miles of the coast. The move followed a 25 June tabletop exercise simulating a Chinese maritime quarantine, in which the coast guard, navy and foreign ministry rehearsed their responses to Chinese vessels boarding and inspecting ships bound for Taiwanese ports.

Image: Taiwan Security Monitor

China’s Blockade Rehearsals. Chinese coast guard and law-enforcement vessels have kept a near-continuous presence in the waters east of Taiwan since 1 June, hailing passing cargo ships and claiming to have inspected almost two hundred, ostensibly in response to talks between Japan and the Philippines on their overlapping economic zones but in practice rehearsing the control of traffic that a blockade would require. Beijing appears to be using a maritime dispute between two other states as the pretext to plant a permanent paramilitary presence on the side of Taiwan furthest from the mainland.

For the latest update on all of China’s military activities around Taiwan, see the latest update from Tristian Tang below.

Oceania Security. This week, Australia and Vanuatu signed the Nakamal Agreement, under which Vanuatu undertakes not to permit its territory to be used for any foreign military base or infrastructure and confirms Australia as its primary policing partner. The language is a direct answer to Chinese security and policing inroads elsewhere in the region, and it follows Prime Minister Albanese’s meeting with the new Solomon Islands leader Matthew Wale, who has signalled interest in closer ties with Canberra and a review of his country’s largely secret security pact with Beijing.

Both Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands have been targets of Chinese military diplomacy and coercion in recent years. The contest for the South Pacific is over basing access and policing presence. For Australia, a middle power that has staked its security on denying the region to a hostile PLA, the Nakamal Agreement is a modest but useful achievement.

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It’s time to explore this week’s recommended readings.

This week’s recommendations include an update on PLA aerospace power, an assessment of Cognitive Warfare and an exploration of the three core missions that must be successful in any Chinese assault on Taiwan. There are also articles on the paucity of recent literature on Chinese military strategy available from China and a new report on the war in Ukraine, particularly Russian casualties and the role of drones.

As always, if you only have the time available to read one of my recommendations, the first is my pick of the week.

Happy reading!

1. China’s Aerospace Power

The China Aerospace Studies Institute has released the fifth edition of PLA Aerospace Power: A Primer on Trends in China’s Military Air, Space, and Missile Forces. Drawing on native-language sources, the primer maps how China’s air, space and missile forces have transformed from a low base in the 1990s into an instrument that can challenge any opponent, and this edition updates the picture across a force now built on four services and a widening set of strategic arms. It is a foundation upon which to build analysis on and it belongs on the shelf of anyone serious about Pacific security. You can read it at this link.

2. Thinking About Cognitive Warfare

In this piece published by Small Wars Journal, the author takes a scalpel to Cognitive Warfare. He argues that it requires naming the input, the output, the claimed cognitive process and the evidence linking them, or stop calling it cognitive warfare. The full piece is available here.

3. To Invade Taiwan

This article, published by War on the Rocks, explores three missions at the heart of any cross-strait campaign have never been executed under modern threat conditions: an amphibious landing against credible coastal anti-ship missiles, a large airborne drop against modern air defences, and a large, opposed air assault at extended range. The point is not that invasion is hard, but that Taiwan need not defeat the landing force outright, only disrupt a tightly sequenced operation. A single surviving missile battery could break a wave. You can read the full article at this link.

4. Russia’s Blood and Treasure

In this new CSIS analysis of more than twenty thousand strike incidents, the authors document 1.4 million Russian casualties, rates of advance measured in tens of metres a day, and the first net territorial losses since 2024. Their analysis of Ukraine’s AI-enabled air-interdiction campaign is an excellent short account of how autonomous systems are changing the character of war. Their conclusion, that the moment is now for a pressure campaign on Russia’s economy, should be widely read in allied capitals. The full report is available at this link.

5. China Studies Blind Spots

In this War on the Rocks article, the author warns that the authoritative, unclassified PLA doctrinal texts that Western analysts have relied on for decades are drying up, with the flagship strategy and campaign textbooks now thirteen and twenty years old and new Chinese restrictions choking the flow of open-source material. The result, he argues, is a field increasingly reduced to mirror-imaging and guesswork at the very moment demand for understanding China has never been higher. The article is available to read here.

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