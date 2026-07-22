Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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b1
Jul 22

Congratulations on completing your PhD!

From the Lowry Institute:

“About the author

Mick Ryan is a Senior Fellow for Military Studies in the Lowy Institute’s International Security Program.”

That could now do with an update or two.

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1 reply by Mick Ryan
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Doug
Jul 22

Great news from Zelenski! What appears to be a sound appointment. Maintenance of the momentum is indeed the task at hand. Pivoting the missile defense to hitting the archer and working on a solution for the arrow simultaneously, appears to be the only workable solution to the imbalance in strike v defense. IRS that leads to running the supply chain of components missiles and launchers will be critical given that interceptors may be a long way off even if PAC II builds can be jointly commenced with Germany!

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