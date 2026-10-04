Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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ivar.gilhuus@gmail.com's avatar
ivar.gilhuus@gmail.com
Oct 4

Hopefully "it can be the start of a development process leading to missiles with greater range, a wider array of warheads, more sophisticated manoeuvring and higher survivability characteristics" can be supplied with "cheaper than purchase from the US," too

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