Image: @DefenceU and the 155th Mech Brigade

Washington and Tehran finished the week pretty much as they started it, with proposals exchanged and nothing agreed. Axios reported on 29 September that the Qatari-brokered diplomacy had made little progress, quoting a source who said, “It is stuck.” The same report noted that US officials think Trump could order a return to major combat operations after the midterms. Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day roadmap for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and wrote on Truth Social, “I offered them NOTHING!” With neither side appearing ready to compromise, the Trump administration appears to have committed itself to an open-ended contest that absorbs American attention, naval effort and the stocks of missiles and interceptors which Ukraine and Taiwan both require.

In Ukraine, the cost of profligate use of interceptors elsewhere continues to show up every day in the skies over its cities. Kyiv has reported an acute shortage of Patriot interceptors since the United States and Israel went to war with Iran in February, and Russia chose this week to open its winter strike campaign with a 20-hour attack on Kyiv. Ukraine answered with the first combat use of its FP-7 ballistic missile and a promise to hit Russian refineries, while the 3rd Army Corps began planning a fourth phase of its offensive around Lyman (in reality, it is probably already in execution but news about this operation is likely to continue to be delayed).

In the Pacific, the US$14 billion arms package for Taiwan remains stalled. Beijing used the days that followed Xi Jinping’s Washington visit to widen its footprint in Laos, while Japan’s defence minister drew Beijing’s sharpest language yet by refusing to rule out nuclear options. North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on 3 October.

Welcome to this week’s update on war and strategic competition.

Ukraine

Image: 3rd Army Corps

Vivaldi’s Fourth Phase. President Zelenskyy visited the 3rd Army Corps in the Lyman sector on 30 September and discussed the next phase of Operation Vivaldi with its commander, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi. The corps reports that the operation has retaken 176 square kilometres, inflicted more than 5,000 Russian casualties and captured 250 prisoners. Zelenskyy later told Reuters the area was around 140 square kilometres, and the Kyiv Independent reported 125, so the totals depend on who is counting and when.

Several other issues are worth noting about Operation Vivaldi.

Biletskyi described Russian units that “lost control and surrendered in groups, along with their officers, drone pilots, and artillerymen,” and prisoners on that scale suggest Russian command and control around Lyman collapsed. The Russian units involved came from the 20th and 25th Combined Arms Armies, including the 3rd, 144th and 67th Motor Rifle Divisions and the 11th Tank Brigade, which shows how much Moscow had committed to the salient. ISW confirmed previous assessments by me and others that Operation Vivaldi “disrupted the Russian military command’s plans to conduct a wide encirclement of the Fortress Belt from the Lyman and Dobropillya areas.”

Russian PoWs from Operation Vivaldi. Image: 3rd Army Corps

President Zelenskyy described the results of Operation Vivaldi in terms of the broader ground campaign in the east, stating Ukrainian forces had “thwarted Russia’s plans to break through the rear of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk” area, the core of Ukraine’s remaining defences in Donetsk Oblast. The key question is whether the 3rd Corps can sustain its tempo, because a fourth phase is likely to need fresh infantry as well as more robots.

Interestingly, President Zelenskyy has described in a social media post how the Ukrainian ground forces wanted to conduct this offensive last year. He stated that:

Our military wanted to start this operation a year ago, but it was not that well prepared yet. Thank God, we decided to postpone it a bit, and now we have good results and fewer losses.

Finally, Zelenskyy singled out the combat robots being employed by Ukraine. “Replacing our soldiers with ground robotic systems whenever possible is a highly promising area at present,” he said, adding that this element made it possible to accomplish a great deal. Newsweek this week reported that Russian forces lost around 256 square kilometres in September and captured 176. Ukraine’s military listed Russian casualties for September at 46,000, the highest monthly figure so far this year. Zelenskyy’s total was 42,000. Regardless, average monthly Russian casualties are extraordinarily high, and higher than they were earlier this year.

Jet Shaheds Test the Interceptor Race. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said last week that launches of jet-powered drones rose from 350 in June to 2,850 in August, with about 7,700 used since they first appeared. Further, he stated that “the enemy is not stopping, they are finding opportunities to purchase those jet engines, other components, and assemble them on Russian territory.”

Image: United24 media

Howard Altman’s analysis in The War Zone describes the Geran-4 as a purpose-built airframe rather than a modified Shahed, flying at 450 to 500 km/h at altitudes up to eight kilometres with a range beyond 700 kilometres. Its turbojet engine and mesh modems use Chinese components. Ukraine is developing faster interceptor drones such as the Sting from Wild Hornets, while F-16s with cannons do much of the interception work in the meantime.

Unfortunately, there appears to be a repair bottleneck for Ukrainian F-16s. During the week, President Zelenskyy described how:

Around half of Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets spend extended periods in Europe undergoing repairs and maintenance. He said the return of some aircraft is delayed for so long that Ukraine loses valuable time when the fighter jets are most needed to protect its airspace.

This was followed by a report in the Kyiv Post stating that there was no crisis in F-16 availability.

Ukrainian Air Force F-16. Image: Kyiv Post

Beyond the F-16 issue, interception of Russian drones and missiles this week was uneven. During the day-long raid on Kyiv on 30 September, Ukrainian defences neutralised 146 of 174 jet-powered drones, about 84 per cent. Overnight on 1 and 2 October they neutralised 88 of 108 Shahed-type drones. Zelenskyy’s summary framed the issue around fighter jet interceptions. He told Reuters that Ukraine had been forced to rely heavily on its fighter aircraft, F-16s and MiGs, to down around 60 per cent of the Russian jet-powered drones. The cost exchange is important to appreciate because every jet drone that needs a fighter sortie or a Patriot missile spends scarce assets against a much cheaper weapon.

Ukraine’s FP-7 Missile Debuts. On 1 October, President Zelenskyy announced the first combat employment of Ukraine’s new tactical ballistic missile, the FP-7. He wrote that “Ukrainian tactical ballistic missile FP-7. First combat use. Thank you for the result. Next - production.” He gave no target, location or number of missiles fired. The War Zone cautioned that the claim “has not been independently verified” and that the reported specifications, a range of about 250 kilometres and a 150-kilogram warhead, should be treated as reported figures. Reuters and the Kyiv Post both give a range of about 200 kilometres, and Militarnyi lists a top speed of 1,500 metres a second and a circular error probable of 14 metres.

The current range of the missile limits the targets of the FP-7 to logistics hubs, air defence sites and drone bases close to the frontline and Ukraine’s borders. This is still very useful, particularly given the size of the missile’s warhead, but shorter range than Ukraine’s cruise missiles and long-range drones. The more important question is volume, and nobody has disclosed production rates.

As other nations have shown, once the basics of ballistic missile design and production are mastered, longer-range and more advanced variants become possible. The chronology of Iran’s ballistic missile program below is just one demonstration of this kind of progression in missile developments.

Iran’s Ballistic Missile Development 1980s-1990s. (Mid 1980s). Imported Soviet-designed Scud-B and Scud C missiles. (1990s). Iranian built, reversed engineered Scuds. Shahab-1 (330km range) and Shahab-2 (500km range) (1990s-2000s). Shahab-3 medium range missile (800-1300km range). 2000s. (Early 2000s). Fateh-110 mobile, solid fuel missile (300-500km range). (2007). Ghadr, a long-range Shahab variant (1600-1950km range). (2008). Sejjil, two stage, medium-range missile (2000-2500km range). 2010s. (2010). Qiam-1, an advanced liquid-fuelled short-range ballistic missile (700-800km range). (2015). Fateh-313, short-range ballistic missile (500km range). (2016). Zolfaghar, a longer-range evolution of the Fateh series (700km range). (2017). Khorramshahr, medium-range ballistic missile (2,000km range). Image: CSIS

Given the enormous distances that Ukrainian strike weapons must cover to attack strategic targets deep inside Russia, a longer-range version of the FP-7 seems almost assured. Indeed, President Zelenskyy has also stated that he wants a bigger missile and has told the press that “the FP-9 will be (ready) this autumn, I’m sure.”

But the first use of a new missile is not yet an operational capability. A real strike capability matures when Ukraine can produce these missiles by the dozens (or hundreds), and fire them in salvos every week. That point does not yet appear to have arrived. That said, a domestic ballistic missile gives Kyiv a strike option that does not depend on Washington’s approval or on American stockpiles of missiles that the Iran war is draining. And, as the Iranians showed, it can be the start of a development process leading to missiles with greater range, a wider array of warheads, more sophisticated manoeuvring and higher survivability characteristics.

Russia Begins Its Winter Campaign Against Ukrainian Cities. On 30 September Russia launched what Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi called “such a massive and combined attack” that had not occurred “since the end of the last heating season.” Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv for over 20 hours, with Ukrainian air defences neutralising 254 of 285 drones. Despite this, the Trypilska power plant was damaged, and four people were killed in Kyiv including a child in Kyiv Oblast.

Putin has likely adopted a modified theory of victory that relies on long-range strikes to force surrender. On 3 October, President Zelenskyy told Reuters that Ukraine had seen documents showing that Russia’s orders “allow them to attack infrastructure, logistics, and especially to attack in the cities, in the villages, everywhere, roads, schools, hospitals.”Russia has also, for the first time, targeted the bridges across the Dnipro in Kyiv, and the Pivdennyi Bridge was struck several times in the early hours of 2 October. Separately, that morning an FPV drone hit a passenger bus in Kramatorsk.

There are four reasons for the shift in Russian strategy now.

The first is the situation on the ground. Putin will be seeking to generate a narrative of Russian success to domestic audiences – and his foreign supporters and admirers – at a time when his forces have suffered massive casualties on the ground for very little return. As President Zelenskyy noted this week, a key driver of the accelerated Russian terror bombing campaign was Putin’s desire to appear strong at a time when his military was losing ground in a key frontline region and sustaining higher casualties.

The second reason behind the Russian campaign is strategic coercion. Russia cannot capture Kyiv or Dnipro – or even all of the Donbas. But it can make life in these places much harder for the Ukrainian people, and it appears Russia fully intends to do so over the coming northern winter. A document that the Ukrainian energy minister recently distributed to European partners, reported by the New York Times, describes Russia’s plan to collapse Ukraine’s energy system with strikes using up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs. The Russians apparently plan to target a variety of energy infrastructure targets such as hydroelectric and thermal power plants, power lines, electrical substations, and boiler houses. Russia is also going to target Ukraine’s three operational nuclear power plants by attacking their electrical switchyards. This is the fifth winter that Russia has attempted to freeze Ukrainians through bombing campaigns, but the 2026 campaign shows that Russia now has greater capacity to achieve such an outcome.

A third rationale for Russia’s actions now is to shatter Ukraine’s economy. As Mark Galeotti told Newsweek in a report on the Russian strike campaign, “not only does that put the pressure on Ukraine—it also puts the pressure on Europe because everything that gets destroyed, ultimately it’s going to be Europe that has to rebuild.” This week, Ukraine’s Minister for the Economy and Environment, Oleksandr Kravchenko, stated that missile alerts are costing Ukraine an estimated $45m for every hour they bring business to a halt. As he noted in a report published on 30 September by The Guardian, “If people are in a bunker, business stops.” And it goes without saying, if people leave the capital – or Ukraine – a similar effect is achieved.

The fourth reason for Putin’s expanded bombing campaign is opportunity. Jet drones fly higher and faster, Ukraine has an acute shortage of Patriot interceptors, and cold weather increases the effect of every lost power plant. Al Jazeera’s analysis of ACLED data on attacks on civilian targets found that Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure rose from 1,635 in 2022, or 5 per cent of all attacks, to 7,170 by August 2026, or 13 per cent. The Russia Matters report card of 30 September cites UN figures of more than 17,000 Ukrainian civilians killed and 54,000 injured since the invasion began.

Ukraine Assessment

This week, Ukraine and Russia revealed what each believes will provide a strategic advantage during the coming winter.

Ukraine’s answer is a mix of ground operations, long-range strike and collaboration with supporters. Operation Vivaldi has destroyed a Russian salient in eastern Ukraine, disrupted Russian plans against Sloviansk, significantly disrupted the planned Russian double envelopment of the Fortress Belt, and demonstrated that ground robots and drones can significantly extend the tactical and operational capability for scarce infantry soldiers. The first FP-7 missile use hints at an enhanced domestic strike industry for ballistic missiles, working in concert with the many cruise missile and drone producers already supporting Ukraine’s long-range strike campaign against Russian energy and military targets.

Russia’s theory of success for its winter campaign revolves around strategic coercion.

It has opened its winter campaign – a terror bombing campaign by design - against power plants, bridges and cities. The greatly expanded employment of turbojet-powered drones like the Geran 4 and Geran 5 is testing Ukraine’s air defences and forcing it to use fighter aircraft and its shrinking supply of high-end, advanced missile interceptors.

Whether either the Ukrainian or Russian approach will succeed remains to be seen in the months ahead. Ukraine probably lacks the uniformed manpower to repeat Operation Vivaldi along the whole front, although several other Corps might be able to exploit opportunities which arise from Russian force redeployments that have taken place because of Vivaldi. Over the winters in which it has run such campaigns, Russia has not demonstrated that bombardment alone breaks a society.

The strategic contest therefore is likely to be massively influenced by industrial questions. Can Ukraine produce interceptors, FP-7s and ground robots faster than Russia produces jet drones and replaces the refining capacity it is losing? Can Kyiv’s partners supply Patriot missiles in time for the coldest months? Can Ukraine keep enough of its power on to keep its people warm and keep its indigenous defence industries functioning? Putin’s strategic calculus appears to be based on the answer to the last two questions being “no”.

Both sides are betting on their own industrial capacity (and that of their supporters), societal endurance and will.

The Pacific

Image: Royal New Zealand Navy

Beijing and Washington Post-Summit Moves. The follow-up to the Trump-Xi summit this week was all about weapons. US Ambassador David Perdue said President Trump had “actually asked President Xi, would he like to buy some, at one point”. The US president denied this.

This week it was reported that the US will assign representatives to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence as liaison officers. Reportedly these liaison officers will participate in various discussions about the defence of Taiwan including the procurement of new weapons and munitions. The plan appears to be commencing in 2028 and will initially feature representatives from the US Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and the Institute for Defense Analyses.

The US$14 billion weapons package for Taiwan remains stalled. Taiwanese Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated this week that “We haven’t received any notice of any changes to sales or our cooperation.” Taiwan has finished taking delivery of all Brave Eagle jet trainers, and the latest AEI-ISW China-Taiwan update reports a plan to lift ammunition stockpiles from 30 to 120 days over six years.

This week, Taiwan also took delivery of the first of its new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets from the US. Taiwan has ordered a total of 66 of these advanced jet fighters. They will be operated by the Taiwanese 7th Tactical Fighter Wing.

Japan’s Nuclear Debate. On 28 September Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi repeated that discussions on nuclear weapons and nuclear submarines should not be ruled out. As he noted this week:

The idea that we aren’t even allowed to have a discussion on this matter is a bit at odds with my sense of crisis… The world is now shifting toward this kind of phase, and within that context, decisions are being made without any taboos…Japan must possess the capabilities to firmly counter threats directed at us.

This posture, of keeping its options open about nuclear capabilities, is logical for a nation that sits very close to China. Japan is subjected to constant military aggression from Chinese naval vessels and aircraft and may also have concerns about the reliability of its key ally.

As expected, the nuclear-armed Chinese government denounced the Japanese defence minister’s remarks. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated that:

The possession of nuclear weapons is not an issue that Japan can “allow discussion” if it wants to. Japan is a non-nuclear-weapon state party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and therefore has a bounden duty under international law to not receive, manufacture, acquire or transfer nuclear weapons. There is no room for negotiation.

Further, he called the remarks “a blatant provocation and serious stomp on the NPT and the postwar international order” and accused Tokyo of pursuing “remilitarization.”

North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch. On 3 October, North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile that flew about 680 kilometres, reached roughly 90 kilometres in altitude and landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to Japan’s defence ministry. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi set up a crisis team.

Japan’s navy was also busy elsewhere, with JMSDF fleet oiler JS Towada and fast attack craft JS Shirataka shadowing a Russian corvette, a reminder that Tokyo and its Pacific allies must deter more than just the Chinese military.

China’s Overseas Footprint Expands. On 29 September China opened its third overseas military base, a training and support centre at Ban Keun in Laos, the first with an air force focus. The facility sits about 64km north of Vientiane with 2,000 metres. The new Chinese base, according to Breaking Defense, is intended to train Lao pilots and deepen military cooperation.

Image: Breaking Defense

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It’s time to explore this week’s recommended readings.

This week’s recommendations include informative pieces on blending machine and human intelligence and decision-making, the scope of the US-China strategic competition and on re-reading Thucydides for lessons that are relevant to the contemporary geopolitical environment. There is also an excellent article on Russia’s campaign of cultural erasure against Ukraine, and a great piece on visualising maritime strategy with maps.

As always, if you only have time to read one of my recommendations, the first is my pick of the week.

1. Decision Making and AI

This is a good piece, published in Proceedings, that explores how AI might best be employed to support military decision-making. Using the OODA loop theory of John Boyd as “cognitive architecture”, the author explores how the statistical patterns of machines and judgement of military personnel might best be blended in contemporary military operations. The article is available here.

2. The Scope and Nature of the U.S.-China Competition

In this new report from the RAND Corporation, the authors propose a broad framework for understanding the many different aspects of the US-China strategic competition. And, as the authors note, “China is conducting a comprehensive and at least partly integrated competitive campaign, both within and across many elements of national power; however, the United States has yet to fully embrace the contest’s scope or invest sufficiently in critical tools of statecraft.” The full report is available at this link.

3. Re-Reading Thucydides

This article, published by the Texas National Security Review, is interesting because it undertakes a detailed analysis of Thucydides and his lessons for contemporary great power politics. As the author notes, “international relations theorists, however, often hold a distorted view of Thucydides as a realist theorist of power politics, while military strategists neglect the political and cultural dimensions of the war and its outcome.” The article can be read in full here.

4. Erasing Ukraine’s Culture

This article by the Council on Foreign Relations explores how Russia has implemented a systematic and deliberate campaign to attack and destroy critical elements of Ukraine’s cultural heritage since the full-scale invasion of February 2022. Nowhere has this been more widespread than in areas occupied by the Russians, with the authors noting that “Ukrainian history [has been] gradually replaced by Russian imperial and Soviet narratives designed to create the illusion that these territories have always been historically Russian.” This is a fascinating piece that explores an important yet often under-reported element of this war. You can read it here.

5. Visualising Maritime Strategy

Andrew Rhodes is a brilliant cartographer and strategist, and if you aren’t following him on Twitter / X or on his website, I recommend that you do. In his new article in Proceedings, he argues that explaining and advocating for maritime strategies throughout history is at its best when maps and charts are employed to visually express their arguments. The article explores several previous eras when this has been done and proposes that whenever a coherent 21st century theory of maritime power emerges in the US, it should be explained with the assistance of maps. You can read the article at this link.

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