Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Stephen Moran's avatar
Stephen Moran
7d

Beautifully argued. Countering ignorance and prejudice with facts will never go out of fashion.

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Brooklyn Expat's avatar
Brooklyn Expat
7d

Amazing. Brilliant with subdued fury. We will look back at this time and wish more good men had raised their voices. But this essay will remind us that some did.

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