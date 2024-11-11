Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
Nov 11, 2024

Putin loves an adversary’s weakness. Time to admit Ukraine to NATO.

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August F Siemon's avatar
August F Siemon
Nov 11, 2024

I'm feeling the same way I felt watching the US drawdown in Vietnam, and the build up before the second Iraq war-watching a train wreck in slow motion. The Vietnam situation was the culmination of US mistakes since the end of WWI and given the corruption and ineptitude of the ARVN (Army Republic of Vietnam) was perhaps unavoidable except at a cost we could no longer pay, but still painful for a veteran of that conflict to watch. Iraq2 was an obvious disaster in the making and a completely unnecessary (thus avoidable) war of choice. Again, as a war veteran, painful to watch the American chicken hawks starting a war without appreciating the horrific cost of such a move. The right policy in Ukraine seems to me to be blindingly obvious. Fight Putin now when he's weak, or later when he or his successors are stronger and perhaps in an active alliance with China. Can't understand why the Europeans are passing on the chance to defeat Russia and guarentee their security for at least one generation.

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