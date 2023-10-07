Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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John R Merriam's avatar
John R Merriam
Oct 7, 2023

The situation in Gaza cannot be allowed to go on. Israel must break the cycle of violence by eliminating Hamas as a military force.

I see extremely dark days for the people of Gaza. Israel might end up being a permanent occupying force in the Strip.

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Iustin Pop's avatar
Iustin Pop
Oct 7, 2023

Here I was, thinking 2023 is starting to ramp down without further surprises (on top of the already going things)…

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