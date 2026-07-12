Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Jul 12

Your point about the Ukranians holding the initiative across multiple domains and posing Russia the strategic dilemma of defending Russia or defending Crimea is fascinating.

So, as far as I can tell, a Russian Army that's losing capacity by losing more troops than it is recruiting, is being compelled to keep advancing by a political imperative to show they are gaining territory, but has been de-mechanised and de-fuelled and has strained logistics from Ukranian drone strikes, yet is being aided in adapting by China and Iran.

Seems like a race - can the Russian Army adapt faster than the Ukranian can convert their initiative into territorial gains.

The 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive using NATO mechanised kit was in part stopped by layered Russian defensive lines - I wonder how effective those defensive lines will be against Ukrainian offensive tactics you've described above - light infantry on foot moving under a drone shield?

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Jakub Holý's avatar
Jakub Holý
Jul 12

An excellent post, as always. Regarding "But the Patriot missile licence was a political commitment from Trump..." - in my head, the words Trump and commitment don't go together 😅. He only sticks with anything as long as it benefits him, or until he forgets 😅. He shouldn't treat his words as "commitments" as we do with normal people.

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