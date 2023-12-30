Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
Dec 31, 2023

Thank you, Mick for this complete analysis and call to action! While China is “suffering economically” of late, I fear Xi will use external actions to bolster his rule as economic dissatisfaction grows at home.

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