Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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First Blood: How the Battle of Milne Bay Broke the Spell of Japanese Invincibility
What a battle on the eastern tip of New Guinea can teach today's military leaders about intelligence, air-land integration, and the discipline of…
  Mick Ryan
Deepening Dilemmas: Ukraine's New Commands, Drapatyi's Priorities, Long Range Strike & Russia's War Math. The Big Five, 26 July.
This week: The new Ukrainian military leadership, Drapatyi's priorities, Ukraine's new military commands, Russia's deepening dilemma in its war against…
  Mick Ryan
Ukraine’s New Military Command Team
My new piece for the Lowy Institute on the changes in military leadership in Ukraine.
  Mick Ryan
Doctorate Complete
After several years of research, writing (and editing), my PhD about the applications of historical military fiction for developing contemporary…
  Mick Ryan
Sacking the Reformer: Ukraine’s Civil-Military Crisis, Russia’s Widening Dilemma, and the Middle East on Edge. The Big Five, 19 July 2026
This week: A new Ukrainian civil-military crisis, protestors of the streets, Russia's big strategic defence dilemmas, the impact of the new phase of the…
  Mick Ryan
The Corsair Strikes: Fast Followers at War
Corsair, LUCAS and the Ukraine Lessons America is Applying Against Iran
  Mick Ryan
Crimea's Switch Off, Ankara’s Outcomes, Russia’s Black Sea Shipping Apocalypse and Beijing's Pacific Signal. The Big Five, 12 July
Trump: "Would you go to Moscow (to meet Putin)?"
  Mick Ryan
The Decline of Strategic Depth? Beyond Geography in Modern War
Examining the concept of strategic depth in the contemporary security environment, and what Western nations might do to enhance their individual and…
  Mick Ryan
The Adaptation Deficit: Why Western Militaries are Behind in the Race to Learn
Western military institutions, including in Australia, are failing to energetically learn from modern wars.
  Mick Ryan
Ukraine’s 40 Day Gambit, Smoke Over St Petersburg, and Putin’s Intransigence. The Big Five, 5 July edition
This week, Ukraine's St Petersburg strikes and 40-day campaign, the NATO summit, a stalled Russian ground campaign, China's blockade of Taiwan…
  Mick Ryan
The Emu War: A Case Study in How Not to Fight a Learning Enemy
What a failed military campaign against Australian emus can teach today's military leaders about retaining professional excellence, adaptation and the…
  Mick Ryan

June 2026

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