Futura Doctrina
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
The Future of War
Pacific Theatre
The Big Five
Defending Australia
Books
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
First Blood: How the Battle of Milne Bay Broke the Spell of Japanese Invincibility
What a battle on the eastern tip of New Guinea can teach today's military leaders about intelligence, air-land integration, and the discipline of…
Jul 28
•
Mick Ryan
79
4
11
Deepening Dilemmas: Ukraine's New Commands, Drapatyi's Priorities, Long Range Strike & Russia's War Math. The Big Five, 26 July.
This week: The new Ukrainian military leadership, Drapatyi's priorities, Ukraine's new military commands, Russia's deepening dilemma in its war against…
Jul 26
•
Mick Ryan
109
5
22
Ukraine’s New Military Command Team
My new piece for the Lowy Institute on the changes in military leadership in Ukraine.
Jul 22
•
Mick Ryan
106
8
25
Doctorate Complete
After several years of research, writing (and editing), my PhD about the applications of historical military fiction for developing contemporary…
Jul 20
•
Mick Ryan
208
33
14
Sacking the Reformer: Ukraine’s Civil-Military Crisis, Russia’s Widening Dilemma, and the Middle East on Edge. The Big Five, 19 July 2026
This week: A new Ukrainian civil-military crisis, protestors of the streets, Russia's big strategic defence dilemmas, the impact of the new phase of the…
Jul 19
•
Mick Ryan
83
2
19
The Corsair Strikes: Fast Followers at War
Corsair, LUCAS and the Ukraine Lessons America is Applying Against Iran
Jul 15
•
Mick Ryan
59
7
10
Crimea's Switch Off, Ankara’s Outcomes, Russia’s Black Sea Shipping Apocalypse and Beijing's Pacific Signal. The Big Five, 12 July
Trump: "Would you go to Moscow (to meet Putin)?"
Jul 12
•
Mick Ryan
98
3
18
The Decline of Strategic Depth? Beyond Geography in Modern War
Examining the concept of strategic depth in the contemporary security environment, and what Western nations might do to enhance their individual and…
Jul 9
•
Mick Ryan
67
6
16
The Adaptation Deficit: Why Western Militaries are Behind in the Race to Learn
Western military institutions, including in Australia, are failing to energetically learn from modern wars.
Jul 7
•
Mick Ryan
91
4
25
Ukraine’s 40 Day Gambit, Smoke Over St Petersburg, and Putin’s Intransigence. The Big Five, 5 July edition
This week, Ukraine's St Petersburg strikes and 40-day campaign, the NATO summit, a stalled Russian ground campaign, China's blockade of Taiwan…
Jul 5
•
Mick Ryan
94
1
15
The Emu War: A Case Study in How Not to Fight a Learning Enemy
What a failed military campaign against Australian emus can teach today's military leaders about retaining professional excellence, adaptation and the…
Jul 3
•
Mick Ryan
68
5
8
June 2026
History in a Paddock, Strategy on a Stage
History and strategy in 38 degrees Celsius - notes from a field in Wiltshire and the Big Five, 28 June edition.
Jun 28
•
Mick Ryan
62
4
9
© 2026 Mick Ryan
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts