Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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Set Your Table!'s avatar
Set Your Table!
Nov 5, 2025

First off don’t apologize the universe just wanted to slow down. Glad to have you and your insights back! 🚀

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Mike Lovell's avatar
Mike Lovell
Nov 13, 2025

Hi Mick, some great insights.

I really like the format of our articles, especially the use of boldface headings as they make the articles easier to navigate and review.

Thanks

Mike L

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