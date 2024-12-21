Futura Doctrina

Futura Doctrina

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SteveP
Dec 22, 2024

It is unfortunate that Putin’s annual press conference is not held where he could be questioned by an independent media which is not beholden to him The questioning from the NBC News Keir Simmons was spot on, but he was never going to get an honest answer.

The re-opening of the Australian Embassy in Kyiv has finally happened, it should have happened at least 2 years ago.

As for the killing of Lt General Kirillov in Moscow, in an active war it is not a war crime to kill members of the opposing side no matter what their rank. Deliberately killing hundreds of civilians in their own homes is a war crime. Besides being wrong, Keith Kellogs criticism of Ukraines actions does nothing to strengthen my belief that the Trump administration will act in favour of supporting Ukraine in its fight with Russia.

How much more proof does the EU & NATO require that North Koreans are active participants in the war against Ukraine? Why do they do nothing? Surely it would be justified to send NATO troops into unoccupied parts of Ukraine to at least relieve the Ukrainian troops there. This would enable more Ukrainians to be transferred to the front lines. There has to be commitment from the EU and/or NATO to expel Russia from Ukraine this year. Any peace proposal will only give time for Russia to try again in 5-10 years. Boots on the ground will be necessary sooner or later, so stop kicking the can down the road.

It is good to see that Australia is going down the path of using long range missiles. How many and what type are we looking at buying? I’ve recently seen an article questioning the wisdom of Australia buying 75 new Abram tanks, but slashing the number of new IFV being purchased 450 to 129. Given how little tanks have been used in the past, there is some logic to this query.

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